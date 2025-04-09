Cardiff charity devastated by theft of food trailer

A charity supporting people seeking sanctuary is appealing for help after the theft of it’s eye-catching food trailer.

The trailer – decked out in the distinctive colours of the charity – was originally funded through a grant from the National Lottery.

The food trailer helped raise funds for Oasis to support their work with asylum seekers and refugees, selling Middle Eastern and Latin American food at their site in Splott, at events across Cardiff and at the Green Man Festival.

Thieves struck the site in the early hours of Saturday morning. The crime was recorded on CCTV, taking over three hours to cut the chains of the car park gates and using a Land Rover to tow the trailer away.

Devastated

Oasis CEO, Susie Ventris-Field said: “We’re devastated by this theft, especially as we are just coming into the time of year when our food trailer would be going out to events, weddings, and festivals.

It was a creative way of bringing people together to eat fantastic food and support the work we do with people seeking sanctuary.

Fans of the trailer came from far and wide and will be saddened by this terrible news.”

Oasis is appealing to anyone who may have seen anything or has information that can help the police track down the criminals or the trailer to contact South Wales Police, quoting the Crime Number 2500107248.

