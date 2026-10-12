Cardiff childcare shake-up proposed ahead of funded places for all two-year-olds

Nation.Cymru staff

Plans to allow more nurseries, playgroups and childminders to offer funded childcare will go before councillors next week, ahead of an expansion to cover all two-year-olds.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet will consider the proposals on Thursday, October 15, as the authority works towards making 12.5 hours of Welsh Government-funded childcare available to all two-year-olds in the city by March 2027.

Access has previously depended on where families live, with places offered in designated Flying Start areas.

The council is proposing a new system that would allow childcare providers meeting the required standards to apply to join the programme throughout the year, rather than wait for specific application periods.

Known as a “Dynamic Market”, the arrangement is intended to increase the number of settings offering funded places and give families more choice as eligibility expands.

Not all nurseries, playgroups and childminders in Cardiff currently participate in the programme. Those wishing to join must meet requirements covering quality, safeguarding, training, monitoring and accountability for public funding.

The council says it has exceeded the Welsh Government’s original rollout targets and is working with a growing number of providers.

Cabinet member for children’s services and safeguarding, Cllr Ash Lister, said: “The proposals being considered by Cabinet will help us work with a wider range of childcare settings and childminders across Cardiff, while maintaining the high standards of quality and safeguarding that families rightly expect.”

Parents and carers do not need to take any action yet. Families will be contacted directly and invited to apply as the programme reaches their area.

During the transition, funded places will continue to be offered through providers already participating in the scheme.

Cllr Lister added: “Parents and carers will be contacted directly as the rollout progresses, and we will continue working closely with childcare providers across the city to ensure as many families as possible can benefit from this important investment in children and families.”

The provision for two-year-olds is separate from the Childcare Offer for Wales, which supports eligible three and four-year-olds.

Further phases of the Welsh Government’s expansion are expected to include younger children, but eligibility, funding and timescales have yet to be confirmed.

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