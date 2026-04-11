Cardiff choir to perform Welsh music at Vatican in landmark Mass appearance

Cardiff based choir, Côr Caerdydd, is set to deliver an historic performance at the Vatican in April by performing a repertoire of songs from Welsh composers.

In what is thought to be a first, the choir, will bring a true taste of Wales to Italy by performing songs from four of Wales’ best composers right in the heart of the Catholic church.

Following their standout performances at the Carwyn James Festival in Rovigo (northern Italy) and a celebrated service at the Basilica San Antonio in Padua in November 2024, the choir has received the rare honour of being invited to sing during Mass at St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

The choir needed approval on its request to showcase Wales’ rich contemporary choral heritage within the Vatican’s walls and in a significant nod to Welsh culture, the Vatican approved the repertoire featuring the Welsh composers. These are Sir Karl Jenkins, Paul Mealor, Robat Arwyn, and a brand-new and never performed before commission of Agnus Dei by Geraint Owen. The performance will also feature classical pieces from Schubert’s Mass in G and from Vivaldi’s Gloria.

Incredibly important

Under the leadership of Gwawr Owen, the choir has been busy rehearsing for the prestigious event since the beginning of the year.

Commenting on the trip, Gwawr said: “When we received the invitation, it was incredibly important to us to bring the ‘Land of Song’ to the Vatican. To have our very own contemporary Welsh composers approved for such a prestigious service is a proud moment for the choir and for Wales.

“We have worked closely with Sir Karl Jenkins over the years and collaborated with him on a number of occasions, so I’m delighted we are going to be able to share our pleasures of singing his Benedictus from The Armed Man A Mass for Peace with an international audience in the Vatican”.

Beyond their performance at the Vatican, Côr Caerdydd will continue their cultural exchange in the Italian capital with a collaborative concert alongside Rome based choir Coro Voxel. This performance, in another of Rome’s finest churches, will further highlight the delights of Welsh music.

Long standing member and chair of the choir Bethan Herbert said: “Performing in Italy in 2024 was a highlight for many of us, but to be invited to sing at the Vatican has exceeded all of our expectations. It’s a real honour to bring the music of Wales to such a sacred and historic setting and to share it with an audience in the heart of Rome.”

Gwawr Owen added “We have had it on good authority that the Pope himself has already heard the music of some of the Welsh composers which will make singing these songs even more special when do so in the Vatican”.

Côr Caerdydd will be singing during Mass at St Peter’s Basilica on Saturday April 18th at 12.00. It will be singing with Coro Voxel at Basilica Sant’Eustachio on Friday April 17th at 19.00.