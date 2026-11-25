Amelia Jones

A new light installation in Cardiff city centre has attracted criticism on social media, with some questioning its purpose.

TOROID, created by artistic partnership This is Loop, is being brought to Central Square this Christmas by city-centre business improvement district FOR Cardiff.

The immersive installation features a glowing canopy and mirrored surfaces designed to reflect the city and the people moving around it. It is FOR Cardiff’s centrepiece for their 2026 Christmas Campaign.

It was funded through the BID levy, which is a ringfenced charge collected by Cardiff Council on behalf of FOR Cardiff to fund additional business-led projects and improvements

The compulsory charge is collected from eligible business premises to fund projects and services additional to standard council provision.

FOR Cardiff says the artwork is intended to give people a new way to experience the city centre, inviting visitors to gather beneath its structure and explore the combination of light, sound and reflection.

However, its arrival has attracted criticism on social media, one commenter wrote: “We don’t need it, it’s useless. Can we actually use money for good things like homelessness, animal shelter and lots of stuff that are worth funding for.”

Another said: “Not to be negative and all but it hurts to see funds poured into displays which don’t contribute much more than a nice photo in the city centre just before Christmas.

“Meanwhile, homeless are sat begging nearby, sleeping in the cold in these bitter conditions. It doesn’t feel right to me. I work within services and see firsthand the impact of cost of living.”

The artists

The installation marks the first time the artists behind This is Loop, Harriet Lumby and Alan Hayes, have showcased their work in Wales.

The Somerset-based artists said: “Bringing TOROID to Cardiff will be the first time we’ve shown our work in Wales. It’s been a long time coming and we are thrilled.”

They added that the mirrored surfaces would reflect Cardiff and its people, while the collaboration with sound artists would create a unique experience for visitors.

The installation has previously appeared at Secret Project in Portimão, Portugal. It comprises of 12 giant mirrored hoops, measuring four metres high and 13 metres in diameter.

Music feature

It will also feature a specially commissioned original soundscape by Welsh musicians Cian Ciarán, of Super Furry Animals, and long-time creative collaborator Meilyr Tomos, bringing a uniquely Welsh dimension to the internationally recognised artwork.

The music has been created specifically for TOROID’s Cardiff debut, drawing inspiration from the city’s industrial and cultural history.

The composition incorporates experimental recordings of metallic sounds, including those produced using steel wires and magnets, creating an atmospheric audio experience that complements the sculpture’s reflective surfaces and shifting light.

In response to these comments, Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director of FOR Cardiff, said: “TOROID is part of FOR Cardiff’s Christmas programme, funded through the levy paid by eligible businesses and organisations. Everything we deliver is shaped by consultation with our members.

“Working groups made up of those members set project budgets each year, and our volunteer Board of Directors, drawn from FOR Cardiff’s membership and the local business community, approves them. We publish a detailed breakdown of project spending in our annual reports.

“Central Square is the first impression of Cardiff for many people arriving by train. At a workshop in September about future priorities for the city centre, businesses and city partners reinforced how important it is to make the square more welcoming and suggested public art as one way to do that.

“TOROID is free for everyone to enjoy and gives people another reason to spend time in the city centre and visit its shops, cafés and restaurants during a busy trading period.”