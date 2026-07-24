Cardiff city centre sales outperform UK benchmark in June

Nation.Cymru Staff

Cardiff city centre sales rose in June, outperforming the national average and several other UK cities, according to new figures.

New Beauclair data shared by FOR Cardiff suggests Cardiff city centre bounced back strongly last month, with total sales rising 4.3% year on year.

The figures mark a significant improvement on the more volatile trading conditions seen earlier in the spring, with Cardiff outperforming Bristol (-4.1%), Newport (-5.5%), Nottingham (-6.7%) and the GB benchmark (-4.5%) in June.

Beauclair provides town and city centre sales data and benchmarking, using card transaction analysis to track consumer spending patterns across Great Britain. Its GB benchmark compares performance across 62 town and city centres.

While Beauclair’s data does not attribute spend to specific activity, the positive June performance came during a month of major live music and city-centre events, helping reinforce Cardiff’s strength as a place people continue to visit, spend time in and spend money in.

Food & Drink also returned to growth in June, with Cardiff sales up 2.7% year on year, against a 5.3% decline in the GB benchmark.

Retail remained slightly down in June at -2.04% but still outperformed the GB benchmark of -4.73%. Year to date to the end of June, Cardiff retail sales stood at -0.45%, compared with the GB benchmark at -4.08%, showing continued relative resilience across the first half of the year.

Cardiff’s overall year-to-date position also improved in June as, by the end of the month, total city centre sales were down 3.2% year to date, ahead of Bristol (-4.5%), Newport (-9.0%), Nottingham (-6.4%) and the GB benchmark (-4.0%).

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director of FOR Cardiff, said: “After a difficult, and at times unpredictable spring for town and city centres, these figures are really encouraging for Cardiff.

“To see the city centre return to growth in June, and to outperform Bristol and the wider GB benchmark, is a positive sign as we head into the summer. It is also particularly encouraging to see Food & Drink back in growth at a time when Cardiff’s wider events programme is bringing extra energy and activity into the city centre.

“While there are still real challenges in the wider trading environment, these figures reflect the continued appeal of Cardiff city centre and the importance of creating reasons for people to visit, spend time here, and support local businesses.”

FOR Cardiff is the city centre Business Improvement District (BID) that was recently re-elected by businesses for a third five-year term.

It continues to work with businesses across the city centre to track trends, support growth, and champion Cardiff as a destination for visitors, workers and residents.

FOR Cardiff delivers these benefits through award-winning projects, campaigns and events that enhance the city centre and create additional reasons to visit, with a focus on making it cleaner, greener and safer for everyone.

More information is available here.

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