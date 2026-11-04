Cardiff coffee shop owners left disheartened after repeat break-in

Amelia Jones

A Cardiff coffee shop has been left frustrated and disheartened after being broken into for the second time in just over a year.

Coffeespot, which is located at 6 Barrack Lane in Cardiff city centre has posted on social media about a break-in that happened around midnight on Tuesday.

Owner Damyan Bochev described the experience as particularly upsetting after suffering an almost identical break-in around the same time last year.

In a statement shared with customers, the business said the repeated incidents had taken a significant toll, not only financially but also emotionally and operationally.

Their post said:”Unfortunately, we’ve had another break-in.

“What makes it even more upsetting is that we experienced the exact same thing around this time last year.

“This has a real impact on our small business — financially, emotionally and operationally. Beyond the damage and losses, there’s the disruption to our day-to-day work, the time spent dealing with the aftermath, and the feeling of having our safe space violated.

“It’s incredibly frustrating and disheartening to have something like this happen again, especially when we work so hard to build a welcoming space for our community. Furthermore we don’t keep cash overnight in our shop, so all of this for nothing ..

“The break in happened around midnight, so we’ve had the time to clean up and are open as per usual. We’re grateful for everyone who continues to support us, and we’ll keep doing what we love — serving good coffee and bringing people together. Thank you for your kindness and understanding during this difficult time. Your support means more than you know! ”

The post received an outpouring of support from Cardiff locals, with one commenting: “So sorry to see this happened to you. It’s so totally mindless. Hope you can get up and running again very quickly.”

Another added: “Coffee Spot is such an amazing place, so sorry this happened.”

Despite being targeted twice in just over a year, the owners say they remain determined to keep providing a welcoming space for the Cardiff community, with their doors open as usual.

You can follow their social media page here.