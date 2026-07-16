Cardiff congestion charge ruled out with workplace parking levy consultation planned

Mark Mansfield

Cardiff Council has ruled out introducing a congestion charge, with councillors instead backing plans to consult on a workplace parking levy to help fund improvements to the city’s public transport network.

The decision came as the council’s cabinet considered an outline business case examining ways of raising additional money to invest in transport as part of the authority’s 10-year transport strategy.

A workplace parking levy would require some employers to pay a charge for parking spaces provided at their premises.

The council said money raised would be invested in improving the quality, frequency and affordability of bus services, with the aim of encouraging more people to leave their cars at home.

The authority has spent time studying similar schemes elsewhere, particularly Nottingham, where a workplace parking levy has been in place for several years. The Nottingham scheme mainly applies to larger employers, with many smaller businesses and organisations, including hospitals, exempt.

Bristol is also exploring introducing a similar system.

Although a workplace parking levy has emerged as the council’s preferred option, the public consultation will also consider a congestion charge, alongside the option of taking no further action.

Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Strategic Planning and Transport Cllr Dan De’Ath said Cardiff faced increasing pressure on its road network because it had the highest level of car ownership of any UK core city.

“Creating a high-quality public transport system to support economic growth in Cardiff is important to the city’s future,” he said.

“Without action, congestion will worsen, affecting journey times, air quality and the city’s ability to grow, thrive and develop.”

He said feedback from residents had shown that cheaper, more reliable and more convenient bus services were a priority.

The council believes a workplace parking levy would have less impact on residents and businesses than a congestion charge while still raising significant funding for transport improvements.

If eventually introduced, the scheme would include exemptions and support for some users, the council said.

Cardiff Council has been examining ways of raising additional transport funding since 2023.

Any workplace parking levy would also require secondary legislation from the Welsh Government under the Transport Act 2000 before it could be introduced.

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