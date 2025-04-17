Cardiff council accused of ‘imploring all city’s residents to be Christians’ in lamp post advert

Martin Shipton

Humanists UK has criticised Cardiff council for displaying banners across the city in the run-up to Easter which feature text saying: “Trust in Jesus, He is Alive, Come to Church!’”and then feature its logo at the bottom.

The body says that while this is almost certainly paid advertising from an external organisation, this is not stated and so the impression given is very much that the council itself is imploring all its residents to be Christian.

Complaints

Over the last week since the banners seemingly first appeared, Wales Humanists has received multiple complaints about them.

Wales Humanists coordinator Kathy Riddick said: “Cardiff council serves a diverse community with a wide range of beliefs. It has a responsibility to remain impartial and not give the impression of favouring or endorsing any particular religion or belief. By failing to make sure these banners clearly state they are paid advertisements from an external group, the council is using its authority and branding to promote one specific faith.

“We call on Cardiff council to address the issue with urgency and then review its policies on lamp post banner advertising. Either it should make sure that all future adverts include prominent disclaimers regarding their origin, preventing any confusion with official council communications, or it should remove its own logo from the banners.”

Advertising policy

A spokesperson for Cardiff council responded, stating: “Under the terms of Cardiff council’s advertising policy, registered charities and businesses are permitted to purchase banner space on council-owned lamp posts. The booking of this advertising space is managed by Bay Media, an external national provider of advertising space, in compliance with the council’s advertising policy.

“The Cardiff council logo is placed at the bottom of all banner advertising coordinated by Bay Media in the city to demonstrate that the advert has permission to be on council property. It does not indicate any formal partnership or endorsement of the specific content of the advertisements.

“The booking of advertising space is an external process, and beyond setting the parameters of the overarching advertising policy, the council does not take decisions regarding individual campaigns where they are compliant with the standards articulated in the policy.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

