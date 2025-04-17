Cardiff council accused of ‘imploring all city’s residents to be Christians’ in lamp post advert
Martin Shipton
Humanists UK has criticised Cardiff council for displaying banners across the city in the run-up to Easter which feature text saying: “Trust in Jesus, He is Alive, Come to Church!’”and then feature its logo at the bottom.
The body says that while this is almost certainly paid advertising from an external organisation, this is not stated and so the impression given is very much that the council itself is imploring all its residents to be Christian.
Complaints
Over the last week since the banners seemingly first appeared, Wales Humanists has received multiple complaints about them.
Wales Humanists coordinator Kathy Riddick said: “Cardiff council serves a diverse community with a wide range of beliefs. It has a responsibility to remain impartial and not give the impression of favouring or endorsing any particular religion or belief. By failing to make sure these banners clearly state they are paid advertisements from an external group, the council is using its authority and branding to promote one specific faith.
“We call on Cardiff council to address the issue with urgency and then review its policies on lamp post banner advertising. Either it should make sure that all future adverts include prominent disclaimers regarding their origin, preventing any confusion with official council communications, or it should remove its own logo from the banners.”
Advertising policy
A spokesperson for Cardiff council responded, stating: “Under the terms of Cardiff council’s advertising policy, registered charities and businesses are permitted to purchase banner space on council-owned lamp posts. The booking of this advertising space is managed by Bay Media, an external national provider of advertising space, in compliance with the council’s advertising policy.
“The Cardiff council logo is placed at the bottom of all banner advertising coordinated by Bay Media in the city to demonstrate that the advert has permission to be on council property. It does not indicate any formal partnership or endorsement of the specific content of the advertisements.
“The booking of advertising space is an external process, and beyond setting the parameters of the overarching advertising policy, the council does not take decisions regarding individual campaigns where they are compliant with the standards articulated in the policy.”
Other gods are available. When are they getting the same treatment same access.
Apparently when someone decides to pay for it. Seems fair enough.
No evidence yet that Satanists, Athiests, Humanists or Muslims have been told their money isn’t good enough.
We’re a Christian country Jeff. Whether you like it or not and whether you’re religious or not, our society has been built on the principles of the Judeo-Christian faiths. Other countries are available.
You wouldn’t think so, considering the self righteous bile spouted by far right “Christian Nationalists” trying to hijack Christ’s teaching to spread hatred.
Tell that to the Senedd, the place is cult central…totally out of order…
Hardly Christians despite them using that name. Fundamentalists of any kind of religion or belief are seriously dodgy, big mental health symptoms visible for those who choose to see. Check out the radical Islamists, Hindus, Buddhists, trans activists, green gospel ranters …… Too many to list, all ravin’ bonkers.
Are you familiar with Vance’s branch of Catholicism,
the many Christian Yeomanry Regiments are gathering into Brigades and Divisions under a Crusader flag.
The Old Firm are adopting phallic symbols rather than the Cross and the Stake…
Trwmp, Musk and Bezos must have serious issues…
It should always be clear who is paying for any advertising. No matter what the message.
If the humanists want to put up some “there’s no point to anything, do what you want” banners I’m sure Cardiff Council would gladly take their money in the same way that the Christians have paid for advertising
A bit rich for the “Humanists UK” to complain, after their campaign slogans on buses.
Not really. Their adverts didn’t have the logo on them implying that the local council endorsed the viewpoint, did they?
It’s Easter FFS!
What a breathtakingly naive response from Cardiff Council. How on earth can they deny that sticking their logo on something makes it look like they endorse it? Somebody in their comms team needs a refresher course!