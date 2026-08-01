Cardiff Council call out fly tipping and littering incidents across the city

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Cardiff Council has called out fly-tipping and littering after images emerged showing the state of public bins in the capital city.

One of the photos shows Corporation Road in Grangetown, where an old mattress left on a street corner next to a bin and in another torn-apart furniture has been dumped on the side of the road.

Also in Grangetown, a public bin on Penarth Road was seen surrounded with disassembled furniture.

Other stacks of rubbish have been seen in the Allensbank Road area of the city.

A spokesperson for Cardiff Council said: “Fly-tipping blights neighbourhoods, damages the environment, places an unfair financial burden on taxpayers, and undermines community pride by turning public spaces into eyesores and potential health hazards.

“It is vitally important that residents use the waste facilities provided. The Council offers an extensive kerbside collection service, so residents should not be dumping household waste next to litter bins. This is fly-tipping and will be treated as such. If evidence is found, we will take enforcement action.

“Two recycling centres are also available for residents to dispose of larger items that are not collected from the kerbside.

“Litter bins are monitored to ensure they are used correctly. If they are continually abused by people fly-tipping household waste next to them, they may be removed.

“Our message to those who continue to damage the environment we all share is simple: please stop. If you are caught, you will either receive a fixed penalty notice or face court action.”

Ongoing complaints

There have been ongoing complaints to the council’s cleansing team regarding the fly-tipping of food waste next to the bin at the Vegetarian Food Studio in Grangetown.

The bin has been tapped up, however it will be opened up on July 30 to ensure there is no damage and it can be serviced as usual going forward.

Teams will be monitoring and recording fly-tipping at this location.

It is an offence under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 to fly-tip any material.

According to the council’s website, this offence carries a maximum penalty of up to £50,000, or for “very serious offences” could receive both a fine and up to five years in prison.

A court may also order an offender to pay costs for all removal undertaken by the council.

Last month, Swansea Council warned that public litter bins could be removed completely if they are used to dump household or commercial waste after noting a “rise in domestic rubbish” being dumped around the city, which it says are causing problems with its communities.

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