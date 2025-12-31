Cardiff council to boost support for grassroots music venues and emerging artists in 2026

Amelia Jones

Cardiff’s music scene is set for a fresh surge in 2026, after Cardiff council announced the return of its funding scheme.

Following a successful pilot earlier this year the ALLBWN/ OUTPUT funding scheme has been expanded to specifically support new and emerging electronic artists and DJs, as well as live gigs at grassroots venues.

The scheme is supported by a UK Government Shared Property Fund grant.

The initiative aims to encourage promoters to take creative risks during the quieter early months of the year by offering a financial safety net.

The funding guarantees promoters against losses on events with costs up to £1000, covering expenses such as venue hire, sound equipment, and artist fees if ticket sales fall short.

The scheme’s safety net means that promoters can host events with greater confidence, knowing that financial losses won’t jeopardise their projects.

In cases where events exceed expectations and funds remain unspent, the leftover money will be reinvested into supporting future gigs.

Removing financial risk

Cllr Jennifer Burke, Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, said:”The pilot demonstrated that removing financial risk empowers promoters to take chances on shows during a traditionally quiet period, supporting emerging artists at a critical stage in their careers when audiences aren’t guaranteed.”

She added: “One of the biggest challenges facing Cardiff’s music sector, raised through the Cardiff Music Board, is the sharp decline in active promoters over recent years. This mirrors a national trend, but through schemes like ALLBWN/ OUTPUT and other music city initiatives, Cardiff is determined to reverse it.”

This relaunch follows the recent announcement of a second round of Cardiff Council’s Grassroots Venues Fund, backed by proceeds from last summer’s Blackweir Fields outdoor concert series and additional UK Government funding.

The first round awarded nearly £200,000 in capital funding to local independent venues, reinforcing Cardiff’s commitment to nurturing its grassroots music ecosystem.

2026 Applications

During the initial two-month pilot, 17 promoters applied, with 13 successful securing funding guarantees for gigs.

The scheme is now open to both new and experienced promoters, as well as local bands, artists, and DJs looking to self-promote.

To qualify, events must take place at grassroots venues or suitable local spaces within Cardiff. All participating musicians and DJs must be paid, and the majority of the material performed by bands must be original.

The guaranteed risk per event is capped at £1000, with a break-even point set below 80% of ticket sales.

Applications for the funding are open until 6 February 2026, with eligible gigs required to take place before 15 March 2026.