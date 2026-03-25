Cardiff Council to vote on endorsing treaty to end the fossil fuel era

Cardiff Council will vote on Thursday (26 March) on a motion to endorse the global call for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, a landmark initiative aimed at phasing out fossil fuels worldwide.

If passed, Cardiff would join a growing international coalition of cities, organisations, parliamentarians and national governments supporting the treaty. This includes London, Edinburgh and Birmingham, 45 UK parliamentarians, the European Parliament, and 18 countries such as Colombia and Pakistan.

Fossil fuels remain the largest driver of climate change, responsible for an estimated 86% of carbon dioxide emissions over the past decade, according to the IPCC. The International Energy Agency has also stated that expanding fossil fuel production is incompatible with limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

The motion, tabled by Labour party Councillor Bethan Proctor, has been supported by local groups including Cardiff Eco Churches and Climate Cymru.

If adopted, Cardiff Council would formally endorse the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty’s core objectives: delivering a just global transition away from fossil fuels, ensuring no worker, community or country is left behind, preventing new coal, oil and gas developments, and ensuring a fair phase-out of existing fossil fuel production.

The council would also commit to writing to the Welsh Government, urging it to endorse the treaty as part of its international climate commitments.

The event will be held at County Hall, Cardiff on Thursday 26 March at 4.30pm.

Eileen Newington, member of Cardiff Eco Churches, said:“The fossil-fuelled climate emergency is already causing flooding, coastal change and extreme weather in Wales, with Cardiff at increasing risk from rising rainfall and river flows.

“A global exit plan from fossil fuels will protect people here and worldwide who are already suffering the impacts of human-induced climate change, by bringing governments together to tackle this urgent crisis.”

Daisy Pearson, Global Justice Now, said:“This makes Cardiff Council the first council in Wales to endorse the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. They join 193 cities and subnational governments globally backing this transformative initiative, led by some of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries.

“Fossil fuels are at the root of the climate crisis. A coordinated global exit plan will ensure the transition leaves no country, worker or community behind.”

Cardiff Councillor Bethan Proctor said:“Cardiff has already shown ambition in tackling climate change, from delivering our solar farm to developing low-carbon homes. But the scale of the crisis means we cannot act alone.

“Supporting the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty means standing for global climate justice, local resilience, and a fair transition to clean energy.

“Fossil fuel dependence leaves households exposed to price shocks and instability, while clean, home-grown energy brings jobs, investment and long-term security.

“This motion reaffirms our commitment to building a stronger, fairer, greener future for all, and it deserves cross-party support.”

Councillor Andrea Gibson, Leader of Plaid Cymru/Green alliance said: “All Cardiff Councillors have the opportunity to confirm their commitment to tackling climate change.

“We see extreme weather events across the globe, urgent action is needed now. It is imperative that we move away from harmful fossil fuels. The treaty ensures this would be done in a fair and just way, supporting communities to make that transition”

Matt Youde, Green Councillor (Common Ground Group) for Grangetown added: “Cardiff is one of the most at-risk cities in the world to the sorts of sea level rises we might see if we don’t change course dramatically, and the community I represent is especially vulnerable. It is also the most multicultural in Wales, mostly working class, and so ending the dominance of fossil fuels is an act of social justice as well as an environmental one.

“The campaigners that pushed for this deserve so much credit, and this should bring hope to communities around our city pushing to protect their green spaces, rivers and air; you can bring about action by this council!”