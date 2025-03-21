Cardiff council to waive VE Day street party costs

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Cardiff Council has said it will waive costs for Victory in Europe (VE) Day street parties this year after one group of residents was initially shocked to find that they might have to pay hundreds of pounds.

Residents on Kimberley Road in Pen-y-lan approached the council at the beginning of the year about the prospect of holding a street party to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 10, 2025.

In an informal discussion between the council and one resident via email in January, 2025, the local authority said the costs associated with closing a road to facilitate a party would be about £450 plus VAT.

‘Disgraceful’

Residents on the street said they had never been asked to pay for a road closure in order to hold a VE Day street party in the past and that they always used their own volunteers to marshal road closure points.

However, the council is now saying that, due to a more favourable budget settlement from the Welsh Government, it will be able to waive costs.

Kimberley Road resident, Jeremy Sparkes, said: “It was disgraceful for the council to try to levy fees well in excess of £500 on our communities wanting to come together in commemoration.

“We are pleased they have seen sense and reversed this ridiculous charge but we should never have needed to fight, it’s a wholly inappropriate and unjustified imposition in the first place.”

‘Favourable settlement’

In the email discussion between the council and one resident on Kimberley Road, the council said the estimated costs would cover qualified staff to man the road closure points.

It also said the local authority would have to get a full quote together as it would need to consider temporary traffic regulation notice costs, the use of a van and equipment hire.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for transport, climate change and strategic planning, Cllr Dan De’Ath, said: “To celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Cardiff Council is calling on residents to submit applications to hold organised VE Day street parties over the first May Bank Holiday Weekend.

“Due to a more favourable budget settlement, we’ve been able to put one-off funding aside in this financial year (from April) which allows the council to waive the costs associated with closing roads for VE Day community street parties, provided the event is non-commercial in nature, meaning no products or entertainment are sold to attendees.

“All road closures will also have to satisfy safety checks and can only be authorized if they do so.

Celebrate

“As part of the commemoration the council is also planning a Family Picnic event in Cardiff Castle on May 5, Bank Holiday Monday.

“We hope to see lots of people there to enjoy the day and to celebrate and remember this historic occasion. More details on the event will follow soon.

“VE Day marks the end of World War II in Europe, a momentous occasion that brought peace after nearly six years of war that cost millions of lives and caused immense suffering.

“We hope this initiative will foster a sense of unity and community spirit as we commemorate VE Day.

“We look forward to a wonderful weekend filled with activities and remembrance, honouring those who lost their lives for our freedom.

“For those interested in organizing a street party, please email [email protected]”

The UK Government announced in March, 2025, that there would be a four-day celebration to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May, starting on bank holiday Monday.

VE Day, which takes place on May 8, marks the Allied victory in Europe in 1945.

The news resulted in millions celebrating the end of the war, with street parties, dancing and singing across the country.

The war in the Far East did not end until August 15, 1945, with VJ (Victory Over Japan) Day.

