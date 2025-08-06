Cardiff councillor living in England intends to step down

Ted Peskett – Local democracy reporter

A Labour Cardiff councillor who moved to England plans to step down, according to a spokesperson for the party’s council group.

Cllr Chris Lay, who represents the ward of Trowbridge in East Cardiff, announced on social media recently that he’d changed address, tagging Telford and Wrekin as the location he was posting from.

We approached Cllr Lay and Welsh Labour for more information on his move and how he hoped to represent constituents effectively from another country.

It has now been confirmed by a spokesperson from the Labour group at Cardiff Council that Cllr Lay moved after receiving a promotion in his day job.

‘Hard-working’

The spokesperson said: “Chris has been a hard-working, dedicated ward member for St Mellons and Trowbridge for over 8 years, and chaired our group up until May this year.

“Whilst we’re delighted that he’s secured a significant promotion in his professional career, we’re sorry that this means that he will have to relocate from Cardiff.

“With his house move now completing we understand Chris will be stepping down in due course.

“Obviously in the meantime Chris and his fellow ward colleagues will continue to be available for residents”.

Once Cllr Lay steps down, another by-election will be triggered in Cardiff.

One by-election has already taken place in East Cardiff this year, in the ward of Llanrumney, which Labour won.

Another is set to take place on Thursday, August 14 in the ward of Grangetown after former Labour councillor Sara Robinson stood down.

Under his register of interests on Cardiff Council’s website, Cllr Lay listed that he was an area manager for One Stop Stores.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands Cllr Lay informed Cardiff Council about a change of address, which is a requirement under the members code of conduct that all councillors have to follow.

In a Facebook post published by Cllr Lay’s profile on Saturday, July 26, he said: “The move is complete, lovely evening sunshine with a cheeky drink.

“Massive thank you to mom and dad… and my cousin Jude. Me and jess are very grateful for the help and support moving us in.”

Two of the other Cardiff Council ward councillor for Trowbridge live at addresses outside of their ward.

Under Labour Cllr Michael Michael’s register of interests, it states that he is the owner of a property in Fairwater.

The other Labour councillor for the area, Cllr Bernie Bowen-Thomson, owns a property in Heath according to her register of interests.

Cllr Lay’s previous address, which is still listed on his register of interests, was located in St Mellons.

