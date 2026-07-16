Cardiff councillor suspended for two months

Kieran Molloy Local Democracy Reporter

A Cardiff councillor has been suspended for a period of two months after it was found that he had breached the members code of conduct.

Liberal Democrat councillor Imran Latif, who represents the Penylan ward, has been suspended from the council after a public hearing found that he failed “not to conduct himself in a manner which could reasonably be regarded as bringing his office or authority into disrepute.”

This was due to his actions on June 3 2024 which “led to him being arrested and being charged with two criminal offences ((i) ‘locking on’ to a person/object/ground to cause significant disturbance and (ii) using threatening/abusive words/behaviour which is likely to cause disturbance, alarm or distress and his subsequent guilty plea and conviction for the offence of ‘locking on’”.

His actions were part of a spontaneous protest in the front desk area of Cardiff Bay Police Station which saw a total of 16 people arrested.

Cllr Latif’s actions saw him receive a 18-month conditional discharge and he was ordered to pay £776 in 2025.

Council papers regarding the suspension reads: “During the period of his suspension, Councillor Latif may not exercise any of the rights, powers or duties of a Cardiff Councillor.

“The entitlement to a Member’s allowance and use of Council resources, including ICT systems and equipment is suspended.

“However, a suspension does not terminate an elected Member’s office, so they remain bound by the Members’ Code of Conduct; and may continue to raise matters with the Council as a member of the public.

“Any political group activity is a matter for the political group.”

Cllr Rodney Berman, leader of the council’s Liberal Democrat group, said: “This relates to Councillor Latif’s conviction last year for the offence of locking-on after he locked himself to another person during a protest in 2024 that was related to the conflict in Gaza, a topic Imran cares passionately about.

“He deeply regrets that he did not walk away when the protest he was attending escalated, and he has subsequently expressed his profound apology for what happened on more than one occasion. He has co-operated fully with all enquiries, and it was Imran, himself, who self-referred to the Ombudsman after the court case had concluded.

“It’s also worth noting he was given a conditional discharge by the court which does not constitute a punishment, and a second charge against him was dropped when his case went to court due to lack of evidence.

“We fully accept the findings of the Ombudsman that this represents a breach of the code of conduct for councillors which requires councillors to uphold the law. We note that Imran has accepted the sanction and not sought to appeal. We look forward to him returning as a councillor, and resuming his duties serving his constituents, once his suspension has been concluded.”

Cllr Latif’s period of suspension began on July 9 2026 and is in effect until midnight on September 8 2026.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.