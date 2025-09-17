Cardiff demand Nantes be ‘held accountable’ amid Emiliano Sala court case delay

Cardiff insist Nantes “must be held accountable” for the death of Emiliano Sala after a court case in France due to start next week was adjourned until December.

The Welsh club are seeking losses of around £120million from the French club in a negligence claim, covering Sala’s transfer fee but also losses of other potential earnings.

Sala died in January 2019 when the light aircraft he was travelling in from France to link up with his new club crashed into the English Channel.

Cardiff’s contention is that Nantes are responsible because the flight was organised by the agent enlisted by the French club.

Hearing

A statement issued by the Bluebirds on Wednesday read: “Cardiff City Football Club has been informed of the adjournment of the hearing against FC Nantes, which was scheduled for September 22.

“The request comes from FC Nantes, which claims it is not ‘ready’ to plead the case, despite the hearing date having been set since April 2025.

“Cardiff City FC can only express its regret at FC Nantes’ stance. This stance is all the more surprising given the confidence shown by FC Nantes until now, which claimed that the case had already been decided in its favour and described Cardiff City FC’s argument as ‘absurd’.

“Six years after the tragedy that claimed the life of Emiliano Sala, FC Nantes must be held accountable — both for the world of football and for the player’s loved ones.

“Cardiff City FC reaffirms its trust in the French justice system and will be ready to present its case in court on December 8.”

Fee

In a separate process, Cardiff were ordered by football’s global governing body FIFA to pay Nantes the three instalments of the transfer fee agreed for Sala before his death, totalling 15m euros (£13m).

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld Nantes’ claim related to the payment of the first instalment in August 2022, while Cardiff announced in June 2023 that they had been ordered to pay the remaining two instalments by FIFA as well.