Cardiff event marks 80th anniversary of VJ Day

A special ceremony has taken place in Cardiff today to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day.

The Deputy First Minister represented Wales at the service, which took place at the Wales National War Memorial, honoring Welsh veterans who served in Asia Pacific during the Second World War.

Huw Irranca-Davies lays a wreath, alongside MP Dame Nia Griffiths and Mr Masaki Ikegami, Deputy Ambassador for the Japanese Embassy in the UK.

Temple of Piece

The Deputy First Minister later hosted a private reception at the Temple of Peace, where families of VJ veterans will gather to remember their loved ones’ service.

VJ Day on August 15 marks the anniversary of Japan’s surrender to the Allies following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, effectively ending the Second World War.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said: “Today we honor the Welsh veterans and all those who served in Asia Pacific during the Second World War. On this 80th anniversary, we remember not only their service, but also the importance of reconciliation. We must ensure their stories and sacrifices are never forgotten, so that future generations can understand the true cost of war and the value of peace.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

