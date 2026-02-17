Cardiff LGBT-friendly guest house closes its doors

Stephen Price

The owners of one of Wales’ premier LGBT-friendly guest houses have announced its imminent closure, with friends and former guests sharing their fond memories from across the past 18 years.

Ty Rosa is a boutique gay-run room only guest house on Clive Street, Cardiff, fifteen minutes from the city centre run by couple, Stuart and Paul. It offers stylish rooms with free wi-fi, towels and tea/coffee facilities and was famed for its stylish decor and comfortable rooms.

Ty Rosa (pink house) offered a warm welcome to all, whatever their sexuality or gender identity.

The Sunday Times labelled the guest house, “One of the coolest B&Bs in Britain”, while one of its biggest accolades was being named a ‘Top ten gay & lesbian friendly hotels in Europe’ by TripAdvisor.

For many, especially gay and lesbian guests from across the world, Ty Rosa was their first taste of Wales, and Stuart and Paul acted as huge ambassadors to Cardiff and its vibrant gay scene.

According to the hotel’s write-up: “Ty Rosa oozes style and quality and your every whim is catered for. From the moment you step over the threshold a warm Welsh welcome awaits whether you are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) or straight, as we are even hetero-friendly.”

Sharing the news on Facebook, co-owner Stuart J. Bolter-Shone wrote: “Well it’s Official after 18 years serving the LGBTQIA community at our little B&B, we have decided to close the doors.

“Ty Rosa B&B will always be remembered as a great part of our life with many of our friends starting as customers.

“The B&B may be gone but our friendships and Memories live on.”

While Stuart and Paul plan to retire, in response to one of the comments, one of the two wrote: “Scuba diving instruction is my next chapter.”

Previous guests were quick to share their fond memories of stays at Ty Rosa, and to send their best wishes to the couple, with one writing: “I have lovely times and memories and staying there for my Birthday sending you both lots of love.”

One commenter shared: “18 years, good grief! What a great girls weekend away we had. Amazing food, there’s wine was superb (hurt a little in the morning) and the entertainment was second to none. Good luck boys in your next adventure. I can recommend retirement though.”

Another added: “Truly the end of an era. Don’t know whether it was serendipity, fate or destiny that made me first book Ty Rosa back in June 2013 but very grateful I did.”