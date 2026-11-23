A “show-off” has been jailed for nine years for killing one passenger and injuring two more when his high performance Mercedes car crashed and exploded on the motorway near Heathrow airport.

Aadil Sabir, 31, “shot off like a rocket” as if he was at a “track event”, after encountering a road block because of an earlier collision on the M4, on October 29 2023.

He reached speeds of some 90mph before the vehicle aquaplaned, collided with a barrier and exploded, the Old Bailey heard.

Rear passenger William Bailey, 28, was trapped inside and killed, and two others managed to get out but suffered life-changing injuries, the court was told.

The defendant walked out of the wreckage unharmed, apart from some burns to his hands and fingers, sustained when he tried to help his passengers.

Sabir, of Pentre Gardens, Grangetown in Cardiff, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury to Azfur Khan and Hamad Zaman.

On Monday, Judge Philip Katz KC described him as a “show-off” as he jailed Sabir for nine years and disqualified him from driving for 11 years.

The judge said: “William Bailey was 28 years old when he was killed by the dangerous driving of a show-off. His death was entirely avoidable.

“Will is described by his parents and sister as kind, hardworking, ambitious and loved by everyone who knew him.

“Will valued his life and looked forward to his future. He had his own construction company and property portfolio, and he was proud of his achievements.”

Addressing the defendant in the dock, Judge Katz said: “Aadil Sabir, you were the dangerous driver who caused all this damage, pain and misery.”

The court heard that on October 29 2023, the defendant had been driving his Mercedes C63 eastwards on the M4.

He and his passengers had been to a car show and were heading into London to get something to eat.

At about 11.25am, traffic officers put a roadblock in place because of an earlier collision, and it had been raining and there was standing water on the road.

An overhead gantry confirmed the legal speed limit of 60mph, the court was told.

Just before the roadblock was lifted, a traffic officer warned the defendant and other motorists to “take it easy”.

Referring to “shocking” CCTV of the crash, Judge Katz refused to call it an accident.

He said: “No sensible driver would have seen the lifting of the roadblock as an opportunity to show off your car’s six litre, V8 engine.

“You did. You put your foot down hard and, in the words of another driver who was also in a high performance car, you ‘shot off like a rocket’.

“He even flashed his lights at you in case you hadn’t noticed the speed limit. He described what he saw as like the start of a track event.”

Analysis of video footage showed the defendant’s vehicle reached 90 mph at about 350m from the collision.

It probably aquaplaned when it hit standing water about 150m, before the defendant lost control and the Mercedes crashed into the nearside barrier and exploded.

‘Showing off’

Judge Katz said the defendant was driving at “grossly excessive” speed, adding: “Effectively, you were showing off and racing ahead of the pack.

“You deliberately ignored the speed limit and the presence of traffic officers who were warning drivers to take it easy.

“You clearly gave no thought to the obvious and high risk of danger to others, not least your passengers.

“You were a highly experienced driver, having worked in the car industry at one stage of your career.”

The judge said the defendant was of “previous good character”, was a “hard-working” family man and had expressed remorse.