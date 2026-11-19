Nation.Cymru staff

A Cardiff man who pressured his victim to withdraw her complaint has been jailed for 20 years for rape and other sexual offences.

Timothy Weaving, 67, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, November 18, after being convicted of seven offences following a trial earlier this month.

His offending began 17 years ago and continued for almost a decade. The abuse and psychological harm he caused were described in court as “profound, enduring and life-changing for the victim”.

Weaving was convicted of rape of a child under 13, rape, two sexual assaults, two counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

He denied the offences but was found guilty by a jury.

Alongside his 20-year prison term, Weaving will serve an additional year on licence. He will also remain subject to sex offender notification requirements and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.

Detective Sergeant Annalisa Bartley, of South Wales Police, said: “Timothy Weaving did his best to escape justice by putting pressure on the victim to withdraw her support for the prosecution and, when that failed, he pleaded not guilty at court.

“However, thanks to the exceptional courage and strength of the victim, and a thorough police investigation, he now faces the consequences of his actions and could very well spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

She said she hoped the outcome would give the victim some peace of mind as she rebuilt her life.

In a statement she read to the court, the victim thanked those who had supported her, including DS Bartley, prosecution barristers and support workers.

She said: “I cannot emphasise how grateful and thankful I am to those who have helped me and listened to me. I feel without the help of those around me I could not have come forward and gone through the trial.”

DS Bartley urged others who had experienced sexual abuse to come forward, regardless of when it happened.

“This case is yet another example of why it is never too late for victims of sexual offences to come forward,” she said.

“No matter how much time has passed, South Wales Police will pursue those responsible for sexual offences.”