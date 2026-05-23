Cardiff man jailed for distributing indecent images of children

Nation.Cymru staff

A Cardiff man has been jailed for six years after admitting distributing more than 1,300 indecent images and videos of children.

Shaun Moran, 42, from Trowbridge, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to distributing 1,318 indecent photographs and videos of children.

Of those, 228 were categorised as the most serious category of indecent material.

The court heard that officers from South Wales Police’s Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders (MOSOVO) unit attended Moran’s home in March 2026 after receiving information linking the occupant to the online sharing of child sexual abuse material.

Following the operation, officers seized a number of digital devices for forensic examination.

Police said evidence gathered during the investigation, supported by specialist digital forensic teams and international law enforcement partners, led to Moran’s arrest and prosecution.

Detective Inspector Sara Bradbury of South Wales Police said: “This highlights both local and global partnerships that MOSOVO engage with, and through the support of the specialist digital forensic team, they identified his online activity.

“Evidence gathered during the operation, which included cooperation from international law enforcement, led to his arrest and the seizure of several digital devices for examination.

“Safeguarding children remains a priority for South Wales Police, and we will continue to work closely with all partners to identify offenders who use technology to access or distribute illegal content involving children.”

In addition to the prison sentence imposed on 18 May, Moran has been placed indefinitely on the Sex Offenders Register.

He is also subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which places restrictions on his future activities following his release.