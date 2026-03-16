Cardiff man jailed for rape of a child

A Cardiff man has been jailed for 18 years after being convicted of multiple sexual offences against a child.

Julian Hobbs, 36, of Cathays, was sentenced at Merthyr Crown Court today (March 16) after being found guilty of a series of offences following a trial at Newport Crown Court in December.

Hobbs received a 15-year prison sentence with an additional three-year extended licence period after being convicted of three counts of rape of a girl under 13.

He was also found guilty of two counts of causing a child under 13 to watch or look at an image of sexual activity and one count of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The offences came to light after the victim reported what had happened to a teacher at her school.

South Wales Police praised the child’s courage in speaking out.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Geraint Strakis said: “I commend the victim, who is still a child, for her bravery in reporting Hobbs’ actions. No child should have to endure this type of abuse.

“Despite his continued attempts to avoid culpability for his actions by pleading not guilty, I’m thankful to see he has been held to account for his predatory nature.”

Hobbs will remain on licence for three years after his release from prison.