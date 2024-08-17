Cardiff man jailed for selling crystal meth

A 40-year-old man from Cardiff, has been jailed for being involved in the supply of the Class A drug crystal meth.

Martin Perkins was arrested after police officers found messages on a laptop during an unrelated warrant in Butetown in August last year.

The number sending drug-related messages was linked to Perkins.

South Wales Police carried out arrest enquiries at his last known address in Gelligaer Gardens, Cathays.

While he was not there, they found crystal meth, worth around £600, weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Swindon

In November 2023, Mr Perkins was arrested in Swindon, in possession of more crystal meth, and was brought back to Cardiff for interview. Further enquiries led officers to another of his addresses in Kensington, London, where more drugs and further evidence was found.

Perkins pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court and was sentenced to 38 months in prison.

Detective Constable Beth Harrison, from South Wales Police, said: “Crystal meth is highly addictive and a rare drug within South Wales.

“During the investigation, numerous tick lists, used to keep track of drug debts, were recovered which indicated a large turnover of cash and an established customer base.

“Despite being found with a relatively small amount of illegal drugs, we were able to prove Perkins’ level of involvement in supply which resulted in his guilty plea.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

