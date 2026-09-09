Cardiff man jailed for sexually assaulting young girl

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who sexually assaulted a primary school-age girl and was found with more than 100 child sexual abuse images and videos has been jailed.

Liam Hobbs, 27, of Ely, Cardiff, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court after being convicted of two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 13.

His offending came to light after the victim reported what had happened to police.

Hobbs was arrested and officers seized his mobile phone and other devices. Indecent images of children were discovered during their examination.

He admitted three counts of possessing indecent photographs but denied two counts of assault by penetration. A jury found him guilty following a trial on July 1.

Recorder Simon Hughes told the court Hobbs had a “deep-seated and long-held sexual interest in children” and concluded he should be categorised as a dangerous offender.

Hobbs was sentenced to 14 months in prison for the indecent images offences and a consecutive seven-year extended sentence for the sexual offending.

The extended sentence comprises five years in custody and a further two years on licence. He must serve two-thirds of the five-year custodial term before he can apply for release, which will be determined by the Parole Board.

In an impact statement, the victim said: “I feel relieved that justice has been done, and I was believed in court. I want to now get on with my life.”

Detective Constable Emma Partridge, of South Wales Police, said: “The victim was incredibly brave to share what happened to her and support the investigation.

“Her evidence at court was compelling and she should feel proud of herself.

“Hobbs’ actions continue to have a huge impact on her life including panic attacks and difficulty sleeping.

“I hope the sentencing brings some comfort and allows her to regain confidence to move forward.”

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