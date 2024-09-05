Cardiff man recognised with national award after graduating at 87

It’s turning out to be a memorable year for Tony Morton – not only has he graduated with a degree in history at the age of 87 but he has also won an award for his efforts.

The former Rolls Royce engineering apprentice, who went on to become director of a group of companies in Northwest England, began studying for a degree during the Covid pandemic lockdown three years ago.

He had been hastily flown back to the UK from Portugal and was confined to his Cardiff flat. His daughter and son-in-law suggested a degree would be a good way to occupy his time.

There began Tony’s learning journey as an octogenarian. Whilst he found the studying and research interesting, his computer skills were 20 years out of date.

Shock

He has won the Ageing Well Award which will be presented at the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards 2024 ceremony at the Coal Exchange Hotel, Cardiff on September 10. There are 11 other winners of awards which are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales from September 9-15, the Inspire! Awards recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning.

Each Inspire! winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

Responding to his award, Tony said: “I am still in shock and awe after winning this award which means a hell of a lot to me. I would not have got through my studies but for the technical help I have received and the support from my OU associate lecturers.

“As Covid began to lock up the UK, I was at a loss. I was a very active 84-year-old not looking forward to being locked up and lonely. Persuaded by family to fulfil one of my life’s ambitions, I began to study a degree with the OU and set out on my virtual voyage of discovery.”

With invaluable support from his associate lecturers at tutorials and with ongoing assignment feedback, Tony was able to refresh his IT and study skills as well as widen his academic knowledge.

Transformation

Tony’s daughter, Diane was so impressed by her dad that she nominated him for the Ageing Well category in the Inspire! Awards. “We have witnessed the transformation that my father has experienced through studying with the OU,” she said.

“Although it takes him twice as long to make notes, write assignments and research, he loves to study and says he wishes he had done this years ago. He truly believes that learning has added years to his life and continuously attests to this. “At a recent medical, the doctor agreed that keeping so mentally alert, organised and engaged with studies has helped dad’s mental health, memory and general well-being.”

“Last year, he walked Hadrian’s Wall, before that Offa’s Dyke and before that the length of the UK, in between studying!”

Having enjoyed broadening his knowledge, Tony says he has been bitten by the “history bug” and aims to continue studying.

“I am confident that Covid was, to me personally, a turning point in my life that, with help from my amazing tutors, will result in a degree ceremony,” added Tony.

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Lynne Neagle, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, said: “The effort, talent and determination on display from all the finalists in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards is truly inspiring.

“I am determined that Wales should be a place where everyone has the chance to return to learning and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. Adult Learners’ Week is a great opportunity to discover your passion for learning or brush up on your existing skills. I’d encourage anyone looking for support or change of direction to look at the support available from Working Wales.

“Learning as an adult is not only a great way to improve employability but is also a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, make new friends, as well as boosting self-esteem and confidence.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director, said: “I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners of the 2024 Inspire! Adult Learner Awards and to thank them for sharing their inspiring stories with us.

“They have overcome significant challenges, such as health issues, unemployment, low confidence, or caring responsibilities, and have transformed their lives through learning. In doing so, they have also inspired others to follow in their footsteps and have made a positive difference to communities across Wales.

“Learning is a lifelong journey that can enrich our lives in many ways. Now more than ever, it is important that we support and celebrate adults in Wales who return to learning later in life in the hope of a brighter future.”

To find out what’s going on during Adult Learners’ Week and for personalised advice on your own learning options and the support available, get in touch with Working Wales on 0800 028 4844 or search www.workingwales.gov.wales.

