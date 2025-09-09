Cardiff man scammed out of thousands by bogus police officer

South Wales Police is warning the public to be vigilant after a Cardiff man was scammed out of thousands of pounds by somebody pretending to be a police officer.

The victim from Riverside, who is in his eighties, had £16,000 stolen out of his hands, on his own doorstep, on Wednesday, September 3.

Scammers had phoned the victim earlier that day and duped him into thinking they were police officers.

Withdrawal

The impersonators instructed their victim to withdraw the cash before somebody arrived at his house and snatched the money.

He was described as being black, with medium-length afro hair, and a beard which was covered by a medical mask. He was wearing a blue long-sleeved top with dark trousers.

There were two similar reports made to police yesterday from people in Fairwater and Canton who got suspicious and contacted South Wales Police after being targeted by scammers pretending to be police officers.

Vigilant

Officers suspect further people may be targeted and are urging people to be vigilant and to look out for vulnerable relatives.

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Wales Police and give reference 2500284326.

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

Online https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

101

For information and advice that can help protect you from scammers, click here.