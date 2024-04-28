Cardiff men arrested on suspicion of murder

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Colin Richards, in Ely, Cardiff earlier this month.

South Wales Polices have confirmed the men aged 26 and 18, both from Cardiff, were arrested in the Stoke area and are in police custody.

Police said that Mr Richards’ family has been updated and continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Mr Richards, 48, was found unconscious in Snowdon Road, Ely, following a report of a disturbance in the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau shortly before 11.30pm on Sunday, April 7.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the father-of-seven died from a fatal stab wound.

