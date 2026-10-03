Cardiff Met agrees deal to buy student halls from Cardiff University

Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff Metropolitan University has agreed to buy a student accommodation site housing more than 650 Cardiff University students.

The universities exchanged contracts for University Hall in Birchwood Road, Cyncoed, on October 1, with the sale due to be completed in July 2027.

Current residents will remain in their accommodation until their tenancies end next summer. Cardiff Met expects its first students to move in that September.

Staff employed by Cardiff University at the site will be consulted about a potential transfer to Cardiff Met.

The purchase will give Cardiff Met more accommodation within walking distance of its Cyncoed campus, which houses its schools of Sport & Health Sciences and Education & Social Policy, alongside sporting venues including the National Indoor Athletics Centre.

However, the university said the deal would not increase its total number of student rooms across Cardiff. Instead, it would change the balance between accommodation it owns and rooms within private student halls.

The purchase price was not disclosed in the announcement.

Professor Rachael Langford, Cardiff Met’s vice-chancellor, said the acquisition would particularly benefit students based at Cyncoed.

“It will mean that more of our students will be able to live a just short walk from where they study, train and socialise, and it forms part of our commitment to invest further in an excellent student experience and ensure that we can keep costs down and quality high for our students,” she said.

Cardiff University said the sale would allow it to focus on accommodation closer to its city-centre teaching buildings.

Its director of estates, Anita Edson, said: “We can assure existing residents that there is no immediate impact and we look forward to working together to ensure a smooth transition and minimal impact on staff.”

Cardiff University has also recently consulted on proposals for accommodation for 665 students next to its existing Talybont residences, ahead of submitting a planning application.

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