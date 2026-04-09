Cardiff Met hosts Northern Irish universities to share approach to Welsh language integration

Cardiff Metropolitan University recently welcomed senior representatives from Queen’s University Belfast, Ulster University and the Irish Language Commissioner for a visit focused on bilingualism and practical language policy implementation.

Cardiff Met closely collaborated with Welsh Language Commissioner Efa Gruffudd Jones, Cardiff Met’s reputation in bilingual provision is well established. The University integrates Welsh across all academic Schools and consistently meets Welsh Government standards, embedding the language into teaching, student support and corporate life.

The visit, coordinated with Irish Language Commissioner, Pól Deeds, comes as both Northern Irish universities prepare to introduce Irish Language Standards similar to those already in place in Wales.

Discussions focused on key areas such as Cardiff Met’s bilingual corporate identity, equal prominence for both languages and the systems supporting Welsh-speaking students.

For the visitors, the priority was to see how bilingualism can be embedded into everyday university life, moving from policy into practice. For Cardiff Met, it was an opportunity to strengthen relationships with universities facing similar challenges and

lay the groundwork for future collaboration in language development, teaching and research.

The programme included presentations from academic and professional services staff and students, as well as a tour of Cardiff School of Art and Design.

A highlight was observing a group of Cardiff Met BA Education (with QTS) students during a session at St Fagans National Museum of History, focused on integrating Welsh language, heritage and culture into classroom practice.

Students took part in a workshop in the museum’s Victorian Maestir Schoolroom, examining historical approaches to education including the suppression of Welsh through the ‘Welsh Not’ – a 19th-century tool used to punish children for speaking Welsh.

The workshop demonstrated how such historical experiences can be powerful teaching resources, helping future teachers connect pupils with language, identity and place.

It also provided practical links to the Curriculum for Wales, offering students ideas to use in their placements and future careers.

The visit extended beyond the University, including a trip to the Senedd to illustrate how language policy is supported at a national level. While Wales and Northern

Ireland share similar linguistic contexts, the visitors noted that Wales is further ahead in implementing standards at scale.

Positive feedback

Feedback was overwhelmingly positive. The Irish Language Commissioner Pól Deeds said:”We were all incredibly impressed by Cardiff Met and the way it has woven appreciation for Welsh into everything it does.

“Many lessons have been learned. I hope this marks the start of a relationship allowing us all to share and learn from one

other.”

Daniel Tiplady, Head of Cardiff Met’s Welsh Language Unit, said: “We were delighted to welcome colleagues from Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University. Sharing how we integrate Welsh across teaching and campus life is a great way to learn from each other and strengthen international partnerships.

This visit highlights the value of collaboration in supporting minority languages and enriching the student experience.”

The Welsh Language Commissioner, Efa Gruffudd Jones added: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Irish Language Commissioner to Wales. Sharing effective practices from Wales with others promoting official or minority languages is vital.

“From teaching and student support to campus life, placing Welsh at the heart of everything we do is crucial. I hope the visit inspires similar approaches and

strengthens collaboration between our countries.”

Hosting visits like this benefits Cardiff Met by raising the University’s profile, sharing expertise, supporting other Celtic languages and learning from emerging practices elsewhere.

The visit also highlighted shared cultural connections between Wales and Northern Ireland and marked the start of what is expected to be a longer-term relationship based on collaboration, mutual learning and a shared commitment to minority languages in higher education.

Future partnership activity is already in motion, with Cardiff Met invited to present at a Northern Ireland conference later this year.