Cardiff Met launches counter-terrorism course

Martin Shipton

Cardiff Metropolitan University has launched the UK’s first postgraduate qualification developed in direct response to new legislation known as Martyn’s Law.

The new Postgraduate Certificate (PgCert) in Counter Terrorism Risk Management, delivered by Cardiff School of Management, begins in January 2027.

The programme has been created in response to the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act, commonly known as Martyn’s Law, which is expected to come into force in spring 2027 and is designed to improve public safety across venues and events.

Named in memory of Martyn Hett, one of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena attack in 2017, the legislation aims to reduce the risk of harm from terrorism by ensuring those responsible for public premises and events have appropriate preparedness and response plans in place.

As organisations prepare to meet their new legal responsibilities, Cardiff Met’s postgraduate certificate has been designed to equip professionals with the advanced knowledge, practical skills and confidence needed to fulfil the legislation’s requirements.

Aimed at those working in security-sensitive environments, including event and venue management, private security, local authorities, hospitality and the wider public sector, the programme explores contemporary terrorism threats, risk assessment methodologies and evidence-based mitigation strategies.

Combining intensive on-campus teaching blocks, online learning and practical field visits, the course will enable participants to analyse threat environments, undertake complex terrorism risk assessments and develop robust counter-terrorism risk management plans.

A distinctive feature of the programme is the opportunity for learners to apply their studies directly to their own workplace by developing a bespoke terrorism risk management plan tailored to their organisation’s needs.

Dr Dewi Jaimangal-Jones, programme director for the PgCert in Counter Terrorism Risk Management, said: “As organisations face increasing responsibilities for public safety and security, there is a growing need for professionals who can confidently navigate the complexities of terrorism risk management.

“This new programme has been designed to provide practical, applied learning that enables you to make informed decisions and strengthen resilience within your organisation.”

Designed specifically for working professionals, the flexible part-time qualification allows participants to balance study with existing career and personal commitments.

Applications are now open for January 2027 entry.

Further information is available on the Cardiff Metropolitan University website.

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