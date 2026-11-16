Cardiff Met trials running track that measures athletes’ performance in real time

Nation.Cymru staff

Athletes training at Cardiff Metropolitan University can get immediate feedback on how they run using a new track fitted with sensors that measure their movement and the force they generate.

The 60-metre track at the National Indoor Athletics Centre in Cardiff includes a 20-metre section fitted with sensors. The system can measure more than 50 aspects of performance, giving athletes and coaches data they can use to assess technique, running efficiency and progress over time.

Cardiff Met will test the system over 18 months in partnership with Feldspar, the company that developed it. The university says this is the first time Feldspar’s technology has been installed in an indoor athletics centre.

Professor Gareth Irwin, a sports biomechanics researcher at Cardiff Met, said detailed measurements of how athletes move usually require several pieces of equipment, specialist analysis and time to process the results.

“Feldspar offers the opportunity to collect rich force and movement data continuously, across an instrumented surface, and provide meaningful feedback almost immediately,” he said.

Cardiff Met researchers will assess how accurate and reliable the measurements are and explore whether the system could be used in rehabilitation as well as in training. Students studying sport science, coaching, physiotherapy and performance analysis will have the chance to work with data collected during training sessions.

Feldspar founder and chief executive Alvina Chen said the company saw potential to collect performance data during competitions as well as training.

“By bringing continuous biomechanical insight into everyday training, we want to help athletes and coaches understand performance in ways that simply haven’t been possible before,” she said.