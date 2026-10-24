Cardiff mother’s campaign for tougher driving sentences reaches Westminster

Nation.Cymru staff

A Cardiff mother whose 15-year-old daughter was killed by a dangerous driver while crossing a road has had her campaign for tougher sentences highlighted ahead of a parliamentary debate.

Sian Morgan launched a petition following the death of Keely Morgan, who was struck by a car in Caerau in May 2023.

Cardiff West Labour MP Alex Barros-Curtis will lead a Westminster Hall debate on sentencing for causing death by dangerous or careless driving on Wednesday, October 28.

A House of Commons Library briefing prepared for the debate draws attention to Ms Morgan’s petition, which has attracted more than 11,800 signatures.

The campaign calls for longer prison sentences for drivers who cause death or serious injury through carelessness, automatic licence revocation following serious traffic incidents and mandatory reassessment before a return to driving.

It also seeks a review of sentencing guidelines for repeat traffic offenders.

Keely was killed on May 1, 2023. The driver, Christopher West, was jailed for 16 months in July 2025 for causing death by careless driving.

He also received a concurrent 11-month sentence for causing death by driving while uninsured and was banned from driving for two years and eight months.

Writing in her petition, Ms Morgan said: “Keely’s death should never have happened. But this petition isn’t just for her. It’s for the countless lives that could be saved if we take dangerous driving seriously.”

She added: “Reckless drivers—especially repeat offenders—must face stronger consequences. Driving is a privilege, not a right.”

Ms Morgan argues that prison sentences should reflect the severity of offenders’ actions and that drivers should undergo psychological and behavioural reassessment before being allowed back behind the wheel.

The Commons Library briefing, written by Jacqueline Beard and Jack Williamson, explains the different penalties for dangerous and careless driving.

In England and Wales, causing death by careless driving carries a maximum prison sentence of five years and normally requires a driving ban of at least 12 months.

Causing death by dangerous driving carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for offences committed from June 28, 2022, with a minimum five-year driving ban.

Dangerous driving

The distinction rests on the standard of driving: careless driving falls below that expected of a competent and careful driver, while dangerous driving falls far below it and involves danger that would be obvious.

Judges consider factors including the seriousness of the driving, previous convictions and any guilty plea when deciding a sentence.

An extended driving test is already compulsory following convictions involving dangerous driving. Courts also have powers to order retesting for other driving offences.

Ms Morgan said the campaign was intended to prevent other families experiencing the same loss.

“Help us turn our grief into action. Help us make our roads safer.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.