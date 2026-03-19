Cardiff moves forward with tourist tax ahead of 2027 launch

Cardiff Council has taken the next steps towards introducing a visitor levy for tourists staying overnight in the capital.

Councillors have agreed to undertake work ahead of the levy’s implementation in April 2027.

According to the application this will take “significant work” to establish administrative capacity and prepare both accommodation providers and visitors.

The rates of the visitor levy are determined by the Welsh Government and the decision for local authorities is to whether to implement it in their area and its implementation and administration.

The levy could generate around £3.5m a year for Cardiff, which is intended to be reinvested in the city’s tourism sector.

As determined by legislation it will cost 75p per person per night for campsite pitches for tents as well as for shared rooms, such as hostels or dormitories, and £1.30 per person per night for all other types of visitor accommodation.

There are exceptions for people under 18 and staying in a campsite pitch or in a shared room, anyone who is staying more than 31 nights from a single booking, or for those staying in emergency or temporary housing arranged by the local authority.

Cabinet member for investment and development, Cllr Russell Goodway, said the levy would “provide meaning and dedicated resources to promote Cardiff as a destination”.

He also emphasised how money raised through the levy could “dress Cardiff in a way that makes it attractive while people are here” they decide to come back.

During the cabinet meeting council leader Huw Thomas said he was “very pleased to see Cardiff leading the way in Wales” in regard to the visitor levy.

Previously a public consultation on the topic generated close to 2,000 responses.

According to Cllr Goodway during the consultation the council heard “support for a visitor levy but with important conditions attached” such as the levy being used transparently to invest in the city’s tourist sector.

He also said it would help the city “secure major events”.