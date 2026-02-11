Cardiff MP backs Starmer amid Mandelson fall out

A senior Labour backbencher has acknowledged it has been “a hard week” for the Prime Minister, admitting there are lessons to be learned after further fallout over the appointment of Peter Mandelson.

Speaking on ITV Cymru Wales’ Sharp End, Alex Barros Curtis said he continued to support Keir Starmer, arguing that the Prime Minister had taken responsibility for his actions by apologising publicly.

Mr Barros Curtis said Mr Starmer had not only apologised for appointing Peter Mandelson, but also for believing assurances given to him during the appointment process. “He apologised, not just for appointing Peter Mandelson in the first place, but also apologised for believing the lies he perpetuated when queried on this,” he said.

“I think that was a good step in underscoring the seriousness with which he takes it and underlining the lessons we’ve got to learn from that.”

The comments come as the Prime Minister faces intense pressure following renewed scrutiny of Lord Mandelson’s past dealings with the late billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The controversy has led to the resignation of key Downing Street advisers and prompted calls for Mr Starmer to step aside, including from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Despite the mounting criticism, Mr Starmer has insisted he remains the right person to lead the country.

Mr Barros Curtis, a Starmer loyalist, declared that the focus should remain on victims as lessons are drawn from the situation. “Keep the victims at the centre of our minds as we learn those lessons,” he said. “We saw the weight of it on him when he said, ‘I apologise for making that appointment.’ He owned it.”

He added that, while many might not have made the same decision, hindsight played a role in shaping current judgments. “The Prime Minister has apologised for believing his lies and for making the appointment, and I think that’s right,” he said.

‘Lack of leadership’

Opposition figures were less forgiving. Natasha Asghar, the Conservatives’ Member of the Senedd for South Wales East, said the episode had exposed a lack of leadership. “The Prime Minister’s position has shown that he does not have a backbone,” she said. “The way he’s handled this whole situation is disgraceful.”

She praised Mr Sarwar for calling on the Prime Minister to resign, adding: “He’s shown himself to have a stronger backbone than anyone we’ve seen so far by standing up to Labour.”

Reform UK also joined the criticism, with MS Laura Anne Jones describing the affair as a “severe and very serious error of judgment”. She said: “He knew what was going on, and yet he still made that decision. Ultimately, he’s the one responsible – and I think he should go.”