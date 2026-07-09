Cardiff music venue announces partnership with leading independent promoter

Amelia Jones

Cardiff’s iconic independent music venue and one of Wales’ leading grassroots music organisations, has announced a new long-term partnership with an independent promoter.

Clwb Ifor Bach is partnering with promoter Crosstown Concerts, bringing together two organisations with a shared commitment to artist development, grassroots music, and independent culture.

The partnership will see Sŵn Festival become a co-production from 2027, creating new opportunities to build on the festival’s success while preserving the values that have shaped it for nearly two decades.

Founded by Huw Stephens in 2007 and led by the Clwb Ifor Bach team since 2018, Sŵn has become a vital platform for emerging artists from Wales and beyond. Spanning Cardiff’s network of independent venues, the festival has earned a reputation for fearless programming, championing new talent and helping audiences discover their next favourite artist.

The partnership marks the next chapter for Sŵn as it prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2027. Bringing together Clwb Ifor Bach’s curatorial vision with Crosstown Concerts’ experience in delivering festivals and live events, the collaboration will create new opportunities to broaden the festival’s reach, support more emerging artists, and further establish Cardiff as one of the UK’s most exciting cities for discovering new music.

Guto Brychan, Chief Executive of Clwb Ifor Bach, said:”Sŵn has always been about discovery. It’s about giving artists their first big opportunities, bringing people together through live music, and celebrating Cardiff’s incredible independent music community.

Crosstown shares our belief in artist development, independent music and building for the long term. This partnership gives us the support, expertise and capacity to grow Sŵn sustainably, while keeping the festival’s identity and values at its heart.

We’re incredibly excited about what this means – not just for Sŵn, but for artists, audiences and the wider Welsh music scene.”

To facilitate the partnership, Adam Williams will take up a new role as National Promoter and Artist Manager at Crosstown Concerts. Having spent more than a decade shaping Clwb Ifor Bach’s music programme and Sŵn Festival, he’ll continue to lead the festival’s creative vision while expanding opportunities for Welsh artists on a national stage.

As Sŵn looks ahead to its next chapter, this year’s festival remains firmly in focus. Sŵn 2026 returns to Cardiff from 15 to 17 October as part of Cardiff Music City Festival, with its first wave of artists already announced, with more to come. Tickets are on sale now.