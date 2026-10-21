Cardiff named number one trending destination for 2027

Nation Cymru staff

Cardiff has officially been named the number one trending destination for 2027 by Skyscanner, with searches from Canadian travellers up an incredible 1,046% year-on-year.

Sharing the news to Facebook, a spokesperson for the airport wrote: “This incredible data highlights the growing demand for inbound tourism to Wales following the launch of the direct WestJet route between Cardiff and Toronto in 2026, which saw 17,500 people use the route during it’s first season.

“We’re incredibly proud to play a part in welcoming visitors to Wales and helping more people discover everything our incredible nation has to offer.

“Cardiff also tops Skyscanner’s list of best-value destinations from Canada, making it easier than ever for Canadians to visit Wales.

“We look forward to welcoming Canadians again, with 2027 flights between Cardiff and Toronto returning on 21 May!”

Cardiff Airport has confirmed that its direct flights from Cardiff to Toronto with WestJet will be back in May 2027.

Sharing the news on Facebook back in September, a post read: “8 months to go! In just 8 months, direct flights from Cardiff to Toronto with WestJet will be back.

“Which means you can experience this iconic skyline for yourself. Why not make 2027 the year you visit Toronto?”

Cardiff Airport announced its new direct transatlantic service to Toronto with WestJet, Canada’s leading low-cost airline, back in November 2025.

The non-stop flights first launched on 23 May 2026, marking the first direct air connection between Wales and Canada in nearly two decades.

As part of its strategic growth in the UK, WestJet has chosen Cardiff as its exclusive Airport in Wales and England for 2026. The addition reinforces Cardiff Airport’s ambitions for continued development and enhances global links for Wales.

WestJet operated four flights per week from Cardiff to Toronto, giving travellers from Wales, the South West of England, and the Midlands a fast, convenient new gateway to Canada. From Toronto, passengers can easily connect across WestJet’s North American network, including Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal.

The addition of WestJet’s Toronto service marks Cardiff Airport’s first new Canadian connection since 2008 and represents a key milestone in its post-pandemic recovery. Passenger numbers have grown steadily toward one million per year, supported by renewed investment and a growing mix of leisure and long-haul services.

Jon Bridge, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Airport, said: “We’re incredibly proud that WestJet has chosen Cardiff Airport as a new UK destination for summer 2026.

“This new Toronto route marks an exciting milestone in our growth and a major step forward in reconnecting Wales with North America.

“It will strengthen tourism, create new opportunities for trade and investment, and showcase Wales on the global stage.

“WestJet’s confidence in Cardiff reflects the growing demand for international travel from Wales, the South West of England, and the Midlands and we look forward to building a long-term partnership that delivers lasting benefits for both nations.”

Chris White-DeVries, Senior Airport Affairs Manager, WestJet, said, at the time of its launch: “We’re thrilled to bring WestJet’s friendly, affordable and reliable service to Wales for the first time.

“Cardiff is a vibrant capital with a proud and rich history, and we see huge potential in connecting it directly with Toronto, a key gateway to North America.

“This route will make it easier than ever for Canadian travellers to discover Wales’ stunning coastlines and culture, while giving guests across Wales and western England seamless access to Eastern Canada and beyond.”

There are around 35 Canadian companies in Wales, employing around 6,500 people, while Canada is an export market worth over £300m a year.

The new route launched ahead of Canada’s co-hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2026, creating timely new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange between Wales and North America.

Toronto, one of the world’s most diverse and dynamic cities, also provides seamless onward connections to destinations across North America, making long-haul travel from Wales easier than ever before.

Flights are on sale now. Find out more or book here.

See the full Skyscanner travel trends report here.

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