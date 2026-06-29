Cardiff North MP Anna McMorrin ‘campaigning to be Burnham’s Welsh Secretary’

Martin Shipton

Cardiff North MP Anna McMorrin is “on manoeuvres” with a view to becoming Secretary of State for Wales in an Andy Burnham-led UK Government, according to Labour Party insiders.

Ms McMorrin is currently a junior minister at the Wales Office under current Secretary of State Jo Stevens.

But amid speculation that Ms Stevens will not be reappointed when Mr Burnham becomes Prime Minister, Ms McMorrin is understood to fancy her chances at getting her current boss’s job.

In a show of support for Mr Burnham’s pro-devolution policy position, Ms McMorrin posted to X on Sunday a message stating: ”I’m looking forward to @andyburnham speech tomorrow and a renewed approach to devolution.

“This is really important. Devolution must work for the whole of the United Kingdom. It’s about a sense of place, economic renewal and strong local communities.”

The political X account @PoliticalWales quoted Ms McMorrin’s post, commenting: “This is a big statement from McMorrin, clearly setting out her support for the devolution project. It stands in marked contrast to the attitude of current Welsh Secretary @JoStevensLabour towards devolution.”

In a further post, @PoliticalWales wrote: “With the exception of @AnnaMcMorrin tipped to become the next Welsh Secretary, Andy Burnham’s speech in Manchester this morning has been met with silence by Welsh PLP MPs.

“The current Secretary of State for Wales, and known devosceptic @JoStevensLabour is yet to make a comment on Burnham’s Manchester oration.

“Taking to X today she has posted content unrelated to the incoming Prime Minister.

“Other Welsh Labour MPs who have either taken to X and posted on unrelated matters to Andy Burnham’s speech, or are yet to pass comment include @TorstenBell @CPJElmore @RhonddaBryant @SKinnock @jessicamordenmp @ABarrosCurtis @clairehughesBA @TufnellHenry @SDoughtyMP

“It’s no secret that there are a majority of MPs within Welsh Labour’s PLP [Parliamentary Labour Party] who are hostile to the idea of devolution.

“Interesting times ahead for Wales as Burnham rolls out his devolution agenda when many of his party’s MPs may not be onboard.”

Backers

A senior Labour source told Nation.Cymru: “Anna McMorrin is making it very clear that she wants to be appointed Secretary of State.

“There is certainly a widespread view that Jo Stevens won’t get reappointed. She has nailed her colours very firmly to Keir Starmer’s mast and was only given the job after the general election victory two years ago because she was on friendly terms with him.

“It’s by no means certain that Anna McMorrin will get the job. She doesn’t have a solid group of backers, although she is obviously making a point of backing Andy Burnham’s devolution stance.

“Some think it more likely that Alex Davies-Jones, the MP for Pontypridd, will get the role.

“Another candidate is Nick Thomas-Symonds, the MP for Torfaen, who is a capable Cabinet Office Minister, although Burnham will be very conscious of the need to have a gender-balanced Cabinet.”

Another Welsh Labour source said: “Andy Burnham should take the opportunity to get rid of the Secretary of State role, which is no longer relevant in the devolution era. Instead there should be a new Secretary of State for the Constitution, the Nations and Regions, with a junior minister for Wales. Whether he has the courage to make that move, which has been spoken of for many years, remains to be seen.”

Labour list

Meanwhile, Ms McMorrin kept herself in the spotlight by writing a piece for Labour List about the need to take climate change seriously – and how Andy Burnham is the leader to ensure that happens.

She wrote: “As we experience the hottest ever June on record, the reality of climate change is no longer just something we write about. Right now, it’s closing our schools and workplaces, disrupting our transport networks, and putting lives at risk. Thank goodness Labour are in power. Our movement’s leadership on climate, nature and clean energy matters – now more than ever.

“The next leader of our party must unite Labour around a programme that delivers economic security, energy independence and climate resilience, while taking the fight directly to Reform.

“ … At the last general election, we were elected on the most ambitious climate and clean energy programme of any British government ever. Our task now is to deliver that plan. When we do, we will lower bills for families across the country whilst making communities safer from flood risk and extreme heat.

“Reform wants to polarise the debate. They deny the reality we can all see that taking action offers a huge opportunity for us. To seize this our movement must be united. When we are, we can win. Andy Burnham proved this in Makerfield and in him we have the leader needed to take the fight to Reform and win.”