Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff was the only Welsh council area to record more new companies per head than the UK average in the year to October.

The capital recorded 8.9 new companies for every 1,000 residents, compared with 8.5 across the UK. Newport followed on 8.4, while Swansea was third in Wales on 7.1.

Merthyr Tydfil gained more ground on the UK average than any other Welsh council area. In 2022, its rate was 62% below the UK figure. By this October, the gap had narrowed to 42%, with five new companies for every 1,000 residents.

Virtual Office Compare, a website that helps businesses compare virtual office providers and their prices, carried out the analysis using Companies House records and population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Cardiff ranked 62nd among the 328 UK areas in the study, ahead of Edinburgh, Sheffield, Oxford, Cambridge and Newcastle. Across Wales, the rate was six new companies for every 1,000 residents. Powys had the lowest rate at 3.8, less than half the Cardiff figure.

Rhondda Cynon Taf also closed some of the gap with the UK average, going from 51% below it in 2022 to 33% below this year. Denbighshire went from 38% below to 21% below. Its rate of 6.7 new companies per 1,000 residents was the fourth highest in Wales, followed by the Vale of Glamorgan on 6.4.

In Powys, the gap widened from 38% below the UK average in 2022 to 55% below this year. Pembrokeshire and Monmouthshire also fell further behind.

Tom Riley, who owns Virtual Office Compare, said: “Cardiff has a strong mix of media, creative and financial services businesses, as you would expect from a capital city. It is great to see so many people there backing themselves and starting businesses of their own.”

Slough topped the UK rankings with 17 new companies per 1,000 residents, double the UK average.

The study counted companies formed in the year to 31 October 2026 that were still on the register on 1 November. It excluded sole traders and left out postcodes with 100 or more registrations during the year to limit the effect of shared office addresses.