Cardiff patient becomes first in Wales to receive groundbreaking treatment

Ella Groves

There is a new hope for vision loss in Wales as a Cardiff patient becomes the first to receive an innovative new treatment.

Bethan, who suffers from a range of conditions stemming from congenital cataracts, has become the first in Wales to receive an EndoArt implant.

The EndoArt implant is a synthetic implant that is inserted onto the eyes corneal surface through a minimally invasive procedure.

The procedure offers an alternative to donor corneal tissue and as such offers patients with particularly challenging cases an improved chance of a positive outcome.

The surgery was conducted by Consultant Ophthalmologist, Magda Popiela, from Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

Ms Popiela said: “EndoArt reduces dependence on corneal donor availability and does not carry risk of rejection. Its use offers new treatment opportunity for patients with chronic endothelial dysfunction and significant corneal swelling”

Bethan previously featured on the BBC’s Saving Lives in Cardiff where she underwent a cornea transplant in an attempt to save the little eyesight she had left.

She had undergone numerous surgeries over the years with limited success and as such qualified for this new procedure.

Ms Popiela described the case as a “historic milestone,” noting the “new hope” this treatment provides for patients with complex corneal disease.

On her treatment, Bethan said: “I’m eternally grateful to Magda and the whole team for fighting for me and finding everything they can do to retain as much vision as possible.

This procedure will make such a difference to people’s lives. I feel so privileged to be the first person in Wales to receive this groundbreaking surgery, it means so much to me.”

Rhys Andrews, General Manager of Ophthalmology at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, commented: “Ms Popiela’s openness to innovation and dedication to exploring new technologies continues to place Cardiff and Vale at the forefront of ophthalmic care in Wales. Her commitment to advancing patient outcomes through evidence-based adoption of cutting-edge techniques exemplifies the very best of our clinical community.”