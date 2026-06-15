Cardiff pie company brings production in-house to meet growing demand

Mark Mansfield

A Cardiff pie company has expanded its manufacturing capacity and opened a second retail outlet after bringing production in-house to meet growing demand.

Donald’s Pies, which was founded in 2024 by friends Gareth Owens and Harri Rees, began trading from a van at Radyr Cricket Club before opening its first permanent shop later that year.

The business approached Food Centre Wales in January 2025 after deciding to stop outsourcing production and begin manufacturing its own products.

Food Centre Wales, which is part of Ceredigion County Council, provides support to food and drink businesses through the Welsh Government-funded HELIX Programme.

The company received assistance with recipe development, food safety systems, microbiological testing and product labelling. It also used commercial manufacturing facilities at Food Centre Wales while preparing to move production in-house.

As demand for its products grew, Donald’s Pies sought a larger manufacturing base in Cardiff and was referred to Cardiff Metropolitan University’s ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre in late 2025.

The centre provided advice on the layout and design of the new facility and reviewed food safety processes ahead of production beginning at the site.

The new manufacturing unit is now operational and has increased the company’s annual production capacity from around 25,000 pies to 250,000.

The additional capacity is expected to support the company’s second Cardiff outlet and allow it to pursue wholesale opportunities with businesses including pubs, sports clubs and visitor attractions.

Owner Gareth Owens said the support had helped the business move production in-house and establish a larger manufacturing operation.

He said: “The support we’ve had from the HELIX Programme has been outstanding. From bringing our pie production in-house to moving into our own larger manufacturing unit in Cardiff, the support from Food Centre Wales and ZERO2FIVE has allowed us to grow quickly and smoothly.”

Angela Sawyer, agri-food centre manager at Food Centre Wales, said the programme had helped the company move from small-scale production to full manufacturing.

Professor Peter Sykes, head of the ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre, said the programme provides technical support to food and drink businesses across Wales, from start-ups to established firms.

The HELIX Programme is delivered through a network of food and innovation centres across Wales, including Food Centre Wales in Ceredigion, ZERO2FIVE in Cardiff, the Food Technology Centre at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, and AberInnovation at Aberystwyth University.