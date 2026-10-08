Cardiff plans to plant 30,000 more trees across every council ward

Nation.Cymru staff

A further 30,000 trees are set to be planted across Cardiff this season, with planting planned in every council ward.

The work forms part of Cardiff Council’s Coed Caerdydd project, which has planted more than 155,000 trees since it began in 2021.

This season’s programme will put greater emphasis on school sites, private land and community spaces, alongside planting in parks and other green spaces.

The council also hopes to increase the number of street trees planted after adding 533 last season.

Project manager Chloe Jenkins said underground utilities could restrict where street trees could be planted.

“You have to take into account things like gas and water pipes, electricity and broadband cables – that can really limit where we can plant,” she said.

“But trees do a really good job of keeping streets cooler and that can make a real difference during hot weather like we had this summer, so we’re keen to plant as many as we can.”

The project uses trees of different sizes, ranging from saplings to semi-mature street trees. Ms Jenkins said some of the earlier planting was now making a visible difference.

“There are some alder trees that I remember planting as tiny saplings five years ago, and now they’re about three times my height,” she said.

“Particularly in some of the larger areas we planted in parks and green spaces in the early days, you can really see the change.”

Most of the trees planted will be native species, alongside some non-invasive ornamental varieties selected for their suitability as the climate changes.

An increasing proportion will be grown from locally collected seeds at the project’s nursery.

Volunteers have contributed more than 22,500 hours to planting, growing and caring for trees since Coed Caerdydd began as part of the council’s One Planet Cardiff climate programme.

Volunteers

Councillor Jennifer Burke, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said the council was seeking volunteers for planting sessions, caring for young trees and work at the nursery.

She said: “The new trees that have been planted in Cardiff over the last five years will benefit generations to come, making streets cooler, providing important habitats for wildlife, soaking up carbon emissions, and helping clean the air.”

Free tree giveaways for Cardiff residents will also return this season, allowing households to plant trees in their gardens.

Community planting events are due to begin shortly. Details of volunteering opportunities are available on the Coed Caerdydd Eventbrite page.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.