Cardiff rapist brought to justice nearly 20 years after attack

Nation.Cymru staff

A convicted rapist has been jailed for attacking a woman almost 20 years ago after his victim came forward when she learned he had been imprisoned for another sexual offence.

Dean Edwards, 48, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court to eight years in prison, with an extended licence period of four years, after being found guilty of rape following a trial.

The court heard the attack took place at the woman’s home in Cardiff while Edwards was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Prosecutor Dan Jones said Edwards arrived at the victim’s house and asked to be let in. After she refused, he attempted to “sweet talk” his way inside before forcibly taking hold of her and kissing her neck.

The court heard Edwards then shepherded the woman into the house, held her arms above her head, removed her underwear and raped her despite her repeatedly crying and telling him “no” and “stop”.

After the attack, Edwards pulled up his trousers and left, leaving the victim sobbing on the floor.

The rape was not reported to police at the time, although the woman later disclosed what had happened to other people.

In 2023, she contacted police after discovering Edwards had been jailed for another rape committed after the attack against her.

At the time of his arrest, Edwards was already serving a prison sentence. He denied the allegation throughout and continued to protest his innocence after conviction.

The court heard Edwards has 22 previous convictions for offences including rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, indecent assault, battery, common assault and robbery.

In a victim personal statement read to the court, the woman described the long-lasting impact the rape had on her life: “The incident has had a profound impact on my life.

“I questioned whether it was something I deserved. I feel an immense amount of guilt for not reporting the matter to the police.

“When I found out about other matters against this defendant I felt responsible and thought I could help other women by going to the police earlier.

“I felt worthless and ashamed of myself, it’s affected my confidence and my relationships with men ever since.

“It’s had a negative impact on my working life and my mental health. I’m not currently working due to stress with the investigation and court process.

“I am not sure I will ever truly get over what happened to me.”

Restraining order

Judge Vanessa Francis also imposed indefinite sex offender notification requirements and a restraining order against Edwards.

Detective Constable Nick Young of South Wales Police praised the victim’s courage in coming forward years after the attack.

“The victim has shown immense bravery to speak out when she did,” he said.

“I hope that the outcome at court brings her some comfort that Edwards has been brought to justice and that her bravery has helped protect other women from harm.

“The passage of time is no barrier for investigating crimes like this and we encourage victims to come forward.”