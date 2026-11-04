Cardiff researchers secure £425,000 to study ozone use in food storage

Nation.Cymru staff

Researchers at Cardiff Metropolitan University have secured £425,000 to investigate whether ozone can be used safely and effectively to improve food safety and reduce waste in storage facilities.

The project, funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs through Innovate UK, will be carried out with the University of Greenwich and Ozone Industries Ltd.

Led at Cardiff Met by Dr James Blaxland, the research builds on the team’s earlier work developing standards for ozone use in food production environments.

Ozone is a gas composed of three oxygen atoms which can be used to control bacteria, viruses, moulds and pests. The researchers will examine how its application in food storage could reduce contamination, slow spoilage and extend shelf life.

The work aims to develop practical guidelines, risk assessments and standards to help food producers and storage operators use the technology safely.

Dr Blaxland said: “Ozone offers a highly effective, residue-free solution for controlling microbial contamination in food environments.

“This project allows us to take the next step, ensuring that its application in storage facilities is not only effective but demonstrably safe for consumers, whilst also helping to minimise food losses.”

According to the research team, ozone’s ability to break down rapidly into oxygen could reduce reliance on conventional chemical treatments. It can also reach areas that may be difficult to sanitise using surface treatments alone.

However, the project will investigate the conditions needed for safe and effective use in storage facilities, where maintaining food quality over longer periods presents different challenges from food production.

The researchers intend their findings to inform regulatory guidance and help the industry assess how ozone could be incorporated into storage operations.

Dr Blaxland said: “Our earlier Knowledge Transfer Partnership laid the groundwork for safe ozone use in production facilities themselves.

“With Innovate UK’s support, we can now extend those principles into storage, improving food safety standards while helping the industry tackle the critical issue of food waste.”