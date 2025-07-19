Cardiff restaurant makes Good Food Guide’s Top 100 Best Local Restaurants in the UK

A Cardiff native who returned to Wales from London is celebrating after his Rhiwbina restaurant made it into the Good Food Guide’s Top 100 Best Local Restaurants in the UK for the second year running.

Just two years since opening its doors in the leafy Cardiff suburb of Rhiwbina, Mesen has grown from a passion project into one of the UK’s most celebrated neighbourhood restaurants.

Founded in June 2023 by Rhys Williams, a Cardiff native who left behind a 17-year career as a Chartered Surveyor in London, Mesen was born out of a simple idea: to bring exceptional food and warm, genuine hospitality back home.

With no prior restaurant experience but a deep love for cooking – particularly over charcoal and with inspiration from Turkish and Middle Eastern cuisine – Rhys returned to Wales and quickly found his culinary spark lit up by the quality of local Welsh produce.

Depth and character

What sets the Mesen kitchen apart is that there is no gas at all; everything is cooked over charcoal, a rare and deliberate choice that gives every dish its depth and character. This elemental approach not only demands precision and adaptability, but also brings a unique texture and flavour to the ever-evolving menu.

Two years, more than 100 ever-changing menus, and a loyal local following later, Mesen is now recognised nationally.

Within nine months of opening, it was included in the Good Food Guide, and was named in their Top 100 Best Local Restaurants in the UK for the second year running – one of only three restaurants in south Wales to make the cut.

But Mesen’s success is about far more than awards. Its tight-knit team, many of whom joined before the restaurant even opened, has become its backbone. Head Chef Jake Holcombe, who trained in a 3 Michelin Star restaurant in Switzerland, brings relentless creativity to Mesen’s weekly-changing menus. Working closely with Sous Chef Joe Joyce and a trusted network of local producers, Jake has helped deliver over 100 distinct menus in just two years always based on seasonality, availability, and inspiration.

Community spirit

At the bar, Matthew “Welly” Jones (formerly of Lab 22, and a global award-winner for cocktail innovation) adds a world-class drinks list, including his now-iconic Spicy Margarita. And leading the guest experience is Molly Scott is a former greengrocer whose dedication makes every guest feel part of the family.

Rhys shared: “Seeing familiar faces, both in the team and in our guests, is everything.

“We’re a restaurant, but more than that, we’re part of Rhiwbina – a community that, lately, is really coming into its own, having recently been named one of the top 25 places to live in the UK by The Times.”

That community spirit is reflected in recent collaborations, from seasonal supper clubs to unique one-offs – like their Scotch Egg competition which invited chefs from across the local independent hospitality scene to face off and try to create the best scotch egg recipe; winners were decided by democratic votes from guests who snapped up tickets to attend.

Now entering its third year, Mesen shows no signs of slowing down; proof that a neighbourhood restaurant with soul, skill, and a loyal team can make waves far beyond its postcode.

Rhys added: “To be recognised by the Good Food Guide for the second year running – and to be named one of the Top 100 Local Restaurants in the UK again – honestly means the world to us. We’re a small team in a little corner of Cardiff, and we’ve poured everything into this place.

That kind of recognition validates all the hard work, the constant creativity, and the care we put into every service. It’s a huge honour, and it just makes us want to keep pushing even further.”

