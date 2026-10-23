Cardiff scientist awarded £500,000 for cancer treatment research

Nation.Cymru staff

A Cardiff scientist has been awarded £500,000 to investigate how treatments that use the immune system to target cancer could help more patients.

Dr Bruce MacLachlan, based at Cardiff University’s School of Medicine, has received a five-year fellowship from Cancer Research Wales.

His project will examine the interaction between immune cells and cancer down to the level of individual atoms. The findings could help researchers design treatments that work across different genetic backgrounds.

Dr MacLachlan said: “The discovery that our immune system can recognise and destroy cancer has transformed how we treat cancer. In the last decade, we have begun to harness the immune system to direct it towards the signs of a patient’s cancer.

“However, we still have a way to go so that these powerful therapies work in all patients, in all cancer types.”

Inherited genetic differences influence how people’s immune systems detect cancer, making it harder to design treatments that work across the population.

The research will focus on T-cells, a type of white blood cell, and how they can be directed to find and destroy cancer.

“If we can observe the interactions between our immune system and cancer at this exquisite detail we can design therapies – such as cancer vaccines, that see past the genetic makeup of our immune system to work more widely across the Welsh and world population,” Dr MacLachlan said.

He will work with other specialists to explore how the findings could inform future treatments. The fellowship will support research towards that goal, rather than the introduction of a new therapy for patients.

“By ensuring genetic differences are considered from the outset, my research aims to make such therapies work for all people,” he said.

“Working collaboratively with other experts, the goal is to move discoveries closer to treatments that give every patient with cancer a better chance of recovery.”

The award is being announced as Cancer Research Wales marks its 60th anniversary with a research conference in Cardiff on Friday, October 23.

Dr Lee Campbell, the charity’s head of research, said: “It’s my privilege to announce today that we have been able to provide this funding for Dr MacLachlan and his pioneering research, which has the potential to transform the future for the cancer patients of tomorrow and tackle cancer inequalities here in Wales.”

Improved treatments

Established in 1966, Cancer Research Wales says it has invested £41.86 million in research. All its research funding is spent in Wales.

The charity currently has more than £8.85 million committed to 52 projects investigating quicker diagnosis and improved treatments, including almost £3 million across four clinical trials.

The anniversary conference will take place at Glamorgan Cricket Club in Sophia Gardens from 9am. Health and Care Cabinet Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor will deliver the keynote address.

Cancer Research Wales chief executive Adam Fletcher will open the event, which will be chaired by broadcaster Sian Lloyd.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.