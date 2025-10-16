Cardiff set to tackle SUV ‘carspreading’ in UK first
Cardiff Council is set to become the first local authority in the UK to introduce higher parking charges for SUVs and other heavy vehicles, in a move campaigners say will make city streets safer and fairer.
Councillors will vote today (Thursday, 16 October) on the city’s new Parking Plan, which proposes a surcharge for vehicles weighing over 2,400kg.
That threshold will later be lowered to 2,000kg for non-electric vehicles, while very large vehicles – those over 3,500kg – will be excluded from residential permits entirely.
The council report argues that “large heavy vehicles take up more parking space and are a danger to other road users.”
The local authorities proposals follow a consultation in which 66% of respondents supported higher charges for larger cars, compared with 24% who opposed the plan.
Petition
This was prompted by a petition signed by hundreds of residents urged the council to act on “carspreading,” warning that SUVs increase road danger.
The petition highlighted research showing that the higher front profile of SUVs makes collisions particularly dangerous for children, who are more likely to be pushed underneath the vehicle than to the side.
Helen Edwards, whose teenage son was struck by a car last year, welcomed the policy.
“Families like mine live every day with the consequences of our streets being dominated by ever-larger vehicles. This isn’t about punishing drivers – it’s about protecting children, pedestrians and our communities,” she said. “If this change helps even one family avoid what we went through, it will be worth it.”
Evidence suggests the risks are significant. A study by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine found that children are three times more likely to die if hit by an SUV compared with a standard car.
Campaign group Clean Cities, a founding member of the SUV Alliance – a coalition of 19 environmental and transport organisations – praised Cardiff’s leadership.
‘Vision’
Oliver Lord, UK head of Clean Cities, said: “Cardiff is showing real vision by standing up to SUV carspreading. It’s only fair that those driving the biggest, heaviest and most polluting vehicles pay more for the extra space and danger they bring. This common-sense policy will make our city streets safer, cleaner and fairer. Other UK cities could learn from Cardiff’s example.”
International examples suggest such measures can have an impact. Paris tripled parking fees for heavy vehicles earlier this year, and officials there report a two-thirds reduction in SUVs using surface parking since the change.
SUV sales have surged across the UK in recent years. More than 62% of new cars sold are now SUVs, with around 4.6 million larger-than-standard vehicles sold since 2021 – many too big for current urban parking spaces.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
I think there is some sense in this proposal but does it also include commercial vehicles, because that would hit small businesses who have no other option than to use say a transit type van?
The proposal says the limit will later be lowered to 2,000kg for non-electric vehicles. Are we to assume that being run over by an electric SUV is less deadly than being run over by a petrol SUV? Also electric vehicles of each class tend to have a longer chassis to distribute the weight of the batteries so are the main cause of ‘carspreading’. Gesture politics in Cardiff.
It seems reasonable to simply link the charge to height, width, length and weight which are presumably all on the DVLA database.
Cardiff Labour Party stepping up its war on the working class, Working class people must not have motor cars! These arrogant nutcases are saving the world! They will tax the city to death. Most congestion is caused by their absurd traffic lights and road narrowings. May 2027 get Labour OUT!
I can see the point of this proposal, but given the very considerable additional weight of battery-powered vehicles, it does strike me that this policy isn’t too likely to encourage people to opt to buy one when they decide that it’s time to change the car.
This policy must come with a rail based park and ride scheme, with stations on all sides of the city centre offering ample free parking with a rail ticket.
Good news. More of this sort of thing. Means test everyone and start again