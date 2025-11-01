Cardiff sex attacker sentenced after Crimewatch appeal

Fawaz Alsamaou, 33, from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, has been jailed for sexually assaulting a woman in Cathays, Cardiff.

The woman was walking from the city centre during the early hours of Sunday, May 12, 2024 when she became aware of a man walking behind her.

She was then sexually assaulted under the railway bridge close to Senghenydd Hall.

Extensive enquiries were conducted and Alsamaou was identified as a suspect following a CCTV appeal for information on BBC Crimewatch.

In a Victim Personal Statement to the court, the woman, now aged 24, described the impact of the crime.

“The attack that happened on me has had a lasting effect on me to this day and I still think about it every day. Now I feel that I am looking over my shoulder more and always thinking the worst. I don’t feel safe going anywhere by myself and still I don’t feel safe now when it is dark outside.

“I want the male responsible for the attack to serve justice. Not only so I can have closure from the incident but to ensure that this doesn’t happen to any other females in the future.”

Alsamaou was convicted and sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court today to three years and one month in prison for the sexual assault and 16 months concurrent for intentional strangulation.

Detective Sergeant Alex Lloyd, from South Wales Police, said:“Everyone has the right to feel safe, any time of day, wherever they are, and South Wales Police does everything possible to ensure people feel safe when going about their everyday business.

“We hope today’s sentencing gives the victim the closure that she has been seeking.

“Stranger incidents like that are very unusual, but when they do happen, we use all available policing methods, including media appeals for information, to bring offenders to justice.

“We would like to acknowledge the bravery of the victim in speaking out and thank BBC Crimewatch for their assistance.”