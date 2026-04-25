Cardiff stalker jailed for three years

A man who stalked two young women over a number of years has been jailed following an investigation by South Wales Police.

Zulfkar Ahmed, 67, of Grangetown, was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of stalking involving serious alarm or distress, and one count of breaching a stalking prevention order.

He had denied the charges but was convicted by a jury following a four-day trial at Cardiff Crown Court on February 13. He was sentenced on April 15.

The court heard that Ahmed targeted two women after first encountering them at their workplaces.

In one case, Ahmed began contacting a 24-year-old woman he met while she was working in a café in 2022. After initially offering to help her find a job, he persuaded her to share her phone number.

Although their early exchanges were friendly, the woman soon became uncomfortable and stopped responding. Over the following three years, Ahmed sent more than 10,000 messages despite being blocked.

He also repeatedly attended her workplace, approached her in the street, sprayed her with perfume, and attempted to give her gifts, including a purse and a bag.

The second victim, who was 18 at the time, met Ahmed while at work in 2024. After initially asking for help, he began asking personal questions and attempting to involve himself in her studies.

He continued to visit her workplace, prompting her to move into staff-only areas to avoid him. Ahmed also questioned colleagues about her whereabouts and challenged staff when they attempted to deter him.

Stalking prevention order

Following his behaviour, Ahmed was made subject to a stalking prevention order, believed to be a first in the Cardiff and Vale area for a case involving a stranger.

He later breached that order by following one of the victims on social media.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Poppy Gosling said:

“Ahmed is a concerning man, who built up fantasies about his victims that left them fearful and vulnerable in both their places of work, and when out and about.

“I can only praise and thank the victims for their confidence in reporting his behaviour. I’m grateful for their patience throughout the legal proceedings and hope his time in prison will go some way in bringing them some peace.”