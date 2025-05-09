Cardiff summer of live music set to ‘supercharge’ city’s economy

Cardiff is set for another record-breaking summer as a wave of major live music events roll into the capital – bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors, driving footfall and injecting millions of pounds into the local economy.

FOR Cardiff, the city centre’s Business Improvement District, is highlighting the return of large-scale events across multiple venues including Principality Stadium, Cardiff Castle, and Blackweir Fields as a major economic opportunity for city centre businesses.

With more than 30 major headline gigs scheduled between 1 June and 31 August 2025, and an expected combined attendance exceeding 900,000 – the city is primed for one of its biggest summers to date.

Blackweir Live, a brand-new outdoor concert series at Blackweir Fields, is among the most exciting additions. Programmed by DEPOT Live and Cuffe & Taylor, it brings internationally renowned artists such as Noah Kahan, Kings of Leon, Alanis Morissette, Slayer, and Stevie Wonder to a central location just minutes away from Cardiff Castle and the bars, restaurants, hotels and shops of the city centre.

Crucially, this new series is set to activate a traditionally quieter summer period for city centre retail and hospitality. Many of the events fall during midweek, offering a much-needed footfall boost for local businesses at times when trade often dips.

“Economic engines”

Carolyn Brownell of FOR Cardiff shared: “These concerts are not just cultural milestones – they’re economic engines,” said. “They benefit everyone from hotels and restaurants to taxi drivers, retail operators and late-night venues.

“With a significant proportion of tickets being sold to out-of-town visitors, the impact ripples far beyond the venues themselves.”

Ticket sales data from DEPOT Live for example, shows that only 37% of tickets sold to date for the Blackweir Live series of gigs are to those with a CF postcode, demonstrating the power of these events to draw visitors from across Wales and the UK – many of whom will stay overnight, then shop, drink and dine in the city.

This builds on the precedent set by last year’s blockbuster events. According to HelloTickets, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour injected millions into Cardiff’s economy during a single-night show, thanks to the vast influx of fans resulting in increased spending across hospitality, travel, and retail; it was estimated that Taylor’s visit resulted in a 902% increase in tourism spend in the Welsh capital.

Some city-centre businesses were quick to spot the opportunity; Taylor Swift fans visiting St David’s Shopping Centre on the day of the concert were gifted one of 2,000 free friendship bracelet-making kits in the ‘St David’s Friendship Bracelet Lucky Dip’ to celebrate the tour. The kits were designed and commissioned by St David’s and feature Taylor Swift’s song titles from her 11 studio albums.

Summer of music

Meanwhile, award-winning cocktail bar Lab22 partnered with Cazcabel Tequila to host a ‘Tequila Swift’ night which blended an exclusive tequila-based cocktail menu with a Taylor Swift playlist, as well as transforming the venue decor, and adding on-theme cocktail garnishes. Owner Tani Hasa explained, “Fans travel from all over the world to experience their favourite artist/bands and will always be on the lookout for exciting places that embrace their energy and to elevate their time.”

Throughout 2025, Cardiff will host more than 30 nights of live music at Principality Stadium – an internationally renowned venue with a capacity of over 70,000 – including Lana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar & SZA, Oasis, Stereophonics, Chris Brown and Catfish & the Bottlemen. Add to this an impressive line-up at Cardiff Castle with artists like Tom Jones, Sting and Basement Jaxx headlining over the summer, and the economic opportunity of such an impressive calendar of live events is impossible to ignore.

Of the upcoming summer of music in Cardiff, Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said, “Live music is central to our vision for Cardiff. This summer’s events will help cement the city’s status as a must-play destination for major artists, bringing significant economic benefits and helping us to continue delivering our long-term ‘music city’ strategy to protect and develop every level of the music sector and position Cardiff as a leading music tourism destination.”

FOR Cardiff will be working closely with its 800+ member businesses to help them capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead. With a focus on championing activities and events that support local businesses and maximise the city centre’s vibrancy, FOR Cardiff has also invested in schemes to promote a safe and welcoming night time environment – including a Night Marshal team, Street Pastors, and the Student Safety Bus. Additionally, schemes like the Women’s Safety Charter and Ask for Angela are in place to ensure venues take an active role in safeguarding vulnerable individuals.

Carolyn added: “Major events like these summer gigs are crucial for bringing in new audiences and reinvigorating the high street, and at FOR Cardiff we remain committed to ensuring that Cardiff thrives as a dynamic and economically robust capital city that is safe and welcoming to all, and competes strongly among the UK’s best cities to visit.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

