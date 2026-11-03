Cardiff tech firms take award-winning AI to World Travel Market

Nation Cymru staff

Two Cardiff technology companies are launching a new AI product this week at World Travel Market London, one of the world’s largest travel trade events.

Agent Assist brings award-winning AI into Inspiretec’s travel CRM, automatically summarising customer calls, drafting follow-up emails and identifying next actions for travel consultants.

Inspiretec has served the travel industry from Cardiff since 1995. Its platform now handles £3bn in bookings and 3 million passengers a year, and is used by more than 7,500 people at over 70 travel brands in 12 countries across the UK, Europe and North America. Customers include dnata Travel, Co-op Travel, TUI, Travelbag, The Turquoise Holiday Company and World Travel Holdings.

In November 2025, Inspiretec joined Juniper Group, an international travel technology group that is part of Constellation Software Inc. The backing gives the Cardiff business the resources of a global group as it grows across the UK, Europe and North America.

SystemsX, also based in Cardiff, won Technology Innovation of the Year at the TTG Travel Industry Awards 2026 for Sense, which analyses customer conversations and turns them into practical support for customer-facing teams.

Agent Assist tackles one of the biggest time drains in travel sales: the admin that follows every customer call. It captures key details from conversations, summarises calls, drafts follow-up emails and identifies next actions, while call feedback helps managers coach their teams. A second tier, Agent Assist+, also draws on each travel business’s own product and policy knowledge. Customer conversations are not used to train public AI models.

The launch comes as more people turn to travel professionals. ABTA’s Holiday Habits 2026/27 report found 38% of UK overseas holidaymakers booked through a travel professional in the past year, up from 34%.

Richard Baker, CEO of Inspiretec, said: “Cardiff is home to some of the most advanced travel technology in the UK, and it’s being used by travel brands around the world. Our platform already handles £3bn of bookings a year from here.

“Agent Assist does the write-up so the consultant can do the selling. Working with SystemsX, another Cardiff business, we’re putting award-winning AI directly into the CRM our customers use every day, and with the backing of Juniper Group we’re taking it to travel businesses across the UK, Europe and North America.”

Baker became Chief Executive of Inspiretec at the end of September 2026, having spent more than ten years with the business, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer.

Simon Powell, CEO of SystemsX, said: “Winning Technology Innovation of the Year showed that travel businesses want AI that is practical and saves time.

“Bringing Sense into Inspiretec CRM is a great example of two Cardiff technology businesses working together and taking what we’ve built here to an international audience at World Travel Market.”

Agent Assist and Agent Assist+ are available from today to new and existing Inspiretec CRM customers, with a one-month free trial (terms apply). Both are being demonstrated at WTM London, ExCeL London, 3 to 5 November, on stand S15-608. More information: inspiretec.com/agent-assist.