Cardiff to host giant space-themed sculpture and activities

A breathtaking seven-metre artwork inspired by the sun by artist Luke Jerram will be installed at Cardiff’s Dyffryn Gardens from Friday 23 May.

Helios is an immersive installation combining detailed solar imagery, glowing light, and a NASA-inspired soundscape which offers a surreal opportunity to experience the sun, up close.

Dyffryn Gardens, cared for by National Trust Cymru, is the only location in Wales where visitors will be able to see Helios during its UK-wide tour.

Experience

Helios is scaled so that each centimetre represents 2,000 kilometres of the real sun’s surface. On display will also be a scale model of the Earth, offering a unique opportunity to understand our place in the universe.

Accompanying the striking visuals, an atmospheric soundscape created by Duncan Speakman and Sarah Anderson features real NASA recordings of the sun’s activity, adding to the immersive experience.

Visitors will be able to experience Helios outdoors on the South Lawn at Dyffryn Gardens from Friday 23 to Monday 26 May and Thursday 29 May to Sunday 1 June. Expanded opening hours will allow more people to experience the artwork and view it in different lights, including at sunset on certain days.

Luke Jerram, the artist behind Museum of the Moon and Gaia, is internationally celebrated for his large-scale installations that blend art with science.

Luke Jerram said: “We all know it’s dangerous to look directly at the sun, as it can damage our eyesight. Helios provides a safe way for us to get close to, and inspect, its detailed surface including sunspots, spicules and filaments.”

Experimentation

The Edwardian design of Dyffryn Gardens was rooted in the Arts and Crafts movement, combining tradition and experimentation. Today, National Trust Cymru are inspired by the spirit of the original designs and use new and innovate ways to garden with biodiversity and climate change in mind.

Hosting Helios continues the tradition of connecting people who visit with nature, offering visitors a chance to reflect on the power of the sun and Dyffryn Garden’s connection to the natural world.

Lizzie Smith Jones, General Manager, South East Wales Portfolio, National Trust Cymru added: “We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Helios to Dyffryn Gardens. This stunning installation is not only a unique and surreal experience, but also a testament to the National Trust’s ongoing commitment to offering extraordinary cultural experiences in Wales and across the UK.

“While Wales may get its fair share of rain, this May the sun is guaranteed to shine on Dyffryn Gardens! Our staff and volunteers are excited to share this awe-inspiring artwork with all our visitors. We hope it’s going to be a truly memorable experience for everyone.”

Visitors will also be able to explore a sun trail through the gardens, be encouraged to create their own work of art with free-to-borrow creative kits, take part in solar-themed crafts and try on space-themed costumes.

There is no extra charge to experience Helios at Dyffryn Gardens, normal admission will apply, National Trust members go free. For more information and to plan a visit go to the National Trust’s site.

Helios has been co-commissioned by National Trust, Cork Midsummer Festival, Liverpool Cathedral, Old Royal Naval College, and University College London.

